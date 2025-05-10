Tigers Walk Off Series Opener Against Arkansas, 5-4

BATON ROUGE, La. – Designated hitter Ethan Frey’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning early Saturday morning lifted third-ranked LSU to a 5-4 win over No. 1 Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 39-11 overall, 16-9 in the SEC, while Arkansas dropped to 40-10 overall and 17-8 in conference play.

The game, originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, began at 9:57 p.m. due to heavy rain in the Baton Rouge area, and it concluded at 1:16 a.m. Saturday.

The teams resume the series at 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones led off the 10th inning with a single, and he moved to second base on a wild pitch. Second baseman Daniel Dickinson’s groundout to first base advanced Jones to third.

Frey then elevated a fly ball that was caught by centerfielder Justin Thomas Jr., allowing Jones to tag and beat Thomas’ throw to the plate to scoring the winning run.

“It was a great win for our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “To beat that caliber of pitching that Arkansas has is awesome. Our players have a lot of confidence, and we’re working hard to be better. I have the privilege of knowing how hard our team works every day.

“The margin between winning and losing is small, so we will just keep working and stay together and play to win tight games against really good teams.”

Frey finished 2-for-4 on the night with a homer and two RBI to lead LSU’s nine-hit output.

LSU reliever Zac Cowan (3-2) earned the win, as he worked 3.0 shutout innings and allowed two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Arkansas reliever Gabe Gaeckle (4-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering one run on two hits in 3.1 inning with no walks and five strikeouts.