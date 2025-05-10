Tigers Clinch Series Against Arkansas, 13-3, in SEC Showdown

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU rightfielder Jake Brown homered twice and drove in five runs Saturday as No. 3 LSU defeated top-ranked Arkansas, 13-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted in the bottom of the seventh inning due to the SEC 10-run rule.

LSU, which has won the first two games of the weekend series, improved to 40-11 overall, 17-9 in the SEC, while Arkansas dropped to 40-11 overall and 17-9 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 3 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network. Sunday’s game will mark the Tigers’ final regular-season home contest of the 2025 season.

Brown was 3-for-5 at the plate Saturday with two homers, a run-scoring single and a career-best five RBI. He staked LSU to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with a three-run dinger, his fifth homer of the season.

“Jake is a great athlete who can excel at many different skills,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He had a great at-bat in that first inning against a really good pitcher. (Arkansas starter Gage Wood) made a mistake, and Jake didn’t miss the pitch.”

Brown added a solo shot – his sixth homer of the year – in the third, and he delivered an RBI single during a six-run LSU fifth inning.

Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (8-2) worked 6.0 shutout innings for the Tigers, allowing just five hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

“A couple of things stand out to me about Anthony,” Johnson said. “He is an intense competitor, so there’s always a way out with him no matter how tough the predicament. He’s also executing all of his pitches all of the time now, so it’s really hard to feel convicted in the batter’s box against him.”

Arkansas starter Gage Wood (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered four runs on four hits in two innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

LSU designated hitter Ethan Frey contributed a three-run homer – his 10th dinger of the year – and tied his career high with four RBI, and catcher Cade Arrambide homered for the fourth time this season and collected a career-best three hits.