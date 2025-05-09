Seven Tigers Earn CCSA All-Academic Honors

BATON ROUGE – The Sandy Tigs had seven players chosen for the CCSA All-Academic Team on Friday.

To be eligible for this team, the student-athletes must have a 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average, must be at least a sophomore academically, must have completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season for which the award is received, and must have competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition in the season for which the award is received.

Gabi Bailey is a graduate student getting her master’s degree in business administration, where she has maintained a 3.92 GPA. In her time at LSU, Bailey has earned AVCA First and Second Team All-American honors, AVCA Top Flight on Court 1, and four CCSA Pair of the Week honors.

Parker Bracken will be receiving her bachelor’s degree in construction management. Bracken has kept up with a 3.52 GPA while also being a star on the sand. In her four years with the Sandy Tigs, Bracken finished off her career with 105 overall wins. She is one of three players in LSU Beach Volleyball history to earn over 100 wins – Claire Coppola at 121 and Kristen Nuss at 139. To finish off her 2025 season, Bracken was also named an AVCA First Team All-American.

Emily Meyer will receive her bachelor’s degree in psychology, followed by her attending LSU-New Orleans for PT school. Meyer has obtained a 3.87 GPA and finished out her senior season with an overall record of 25-9. In 2024 she earned AVCA Top Flight for her performance with partner Yali Ashush on Court 5.

Finishing out our seniors is Aubrey O’Gorman with a 3.41 GPA. O’Gorman earned Top Flight honors in 2024 with partner Ella Larkin for their performance on Court 3. In her senior campaign, O’Gorman was key to the Tigers’ lineup, playing a majority of her matches on Courts 2 and 3.

Next is redshirt sophomore Kate Baker. Baker is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing and has obtained a GPA of 3.57. Baker is a New Orleans native who has primarily played on Courts 4 and 5 for the 2025 season.

Tatum Finlason is the next player on the list for LSU. Finlason is a sophomore psychology major and has obtained a 3.34 GPA. Finlason played in all but one match for the Sandy Tigs in the 2025 season and recorded 23 wins in her first year as a starter.

Baker and Finlason became one of the most consistent pairs for the Sandy Tigs in the 2025 season. Their first match together was against No. 4 USC at the Death Volley Invitational. The pair played on Court 4 and clinched the upset for the Tigers.

To end the list is Skylar Martin. Martin is a sophomore kinesiology major and has earned a 4.23 GPA. Martin has excelled on the sand with an overall record of 26-8 for the 2025 season. In her 2024 freshman campaign, Martin was also named to the CCSA All-Freshman team.