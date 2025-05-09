Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year, LSU Receives Four All-SEC Selections

ATHENS, Ga. – Four LSU Tigers garnered 2025 All-SEC selections announced by the league office Friday morning. Highlighting the group is infielder Tori Edwards, who is the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year and 2025 All-SEC First Team selection. Catcher Maci Bergeron, pitcher Sydney Berzon, and infielder Danieca Coffey were honored on the 2025 All-SEC Second Team.

Edwards becomes the third player in program history to be named the SEC Freshman of the Year (Bianka Bell – 2013; Rachele Fico – 2010) and is the only All-SEC first-team honoree for the Tigers this season. Edwards has pieced together a prolific season as she currently stands as the program’s all-time single-season record holder with a .844 slugging percentage and 18 home runs, including four grand slams, and ranks No. 4 in a single season with 71 RBI, No. 6 with a .510 on-base percentage and No. 6 with a .403 batting average. Defensively, Edwards has 319 putouts, ranking No. 4 in the SEC, and a .988 fielding percentage with eight assists and four errors at first base.

No Doubt About It! Tori Edwards is officially named the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year! pic.twitter.com/n0w689ekP0 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) May 9, 2025

Bergeron earns her first postseason award in her career. Bergeron has numerous career single-season highs, including a .373 batting average on 59 hits, nine home runs, 36 runs, 40 walks, a .608 slugging percentage, and a .498 on-base percentage. At the backstop position, Bergeron has a .994 fielding percentage with 301 putouts (No. 6 in the SEC), 12 assists and one error. Bergeron has thrown out four runners and has assisted in two double plays this season.

Berzon is a three-time All-SEC selection. This season, Berzon is 17-7 in the circle with a 2.56 ERA, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Berzon has tallied 99 strikeouts in 131.0 innings pitched, has tossed five shutouts, recorded two saves, and has held opposing batters to a .227 average.

Coffey, a two-time All-SEC selection, has had a great comeback season coming off an injury. The senior began this season with a 39-game reached base streak and a 25-game hitting streak dating back to the 2024 season, marking the longest streaks in her career. Coffey has a .386 batting average behind a team-high 64 hits, 52 runs and 46 walks, leading to a .512 on-base percentage. Coffey, who has a career-best 38 RBI this season, had two home runs, highlighted by her second career grand slam.

The complete 2025 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:

Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas

Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma

All-SEC First Team

Audrey Vandagriff Alabama Bri Ellis Arkansas AnnaLea Adams Auburn Kendra Falby Florida Taylor Shumaker Florida Reagan Walsh Florida Tori Edwards LSU Jaden Pone Ole Miss Sierra Sacco Mississippi State Julia Crenshaw Missouri Sam Landry Oklahoma Nelly McEnroe-Marinas Oklahoma Kasidi Pickering Oklahoma Taylor Pannell Tennessee Karlyn Pickens Tennessee Reese Atwood Texas Teagan Kavan Texas Mia Scott Texas Joley Mitchell Texas Emiley Kennedy Texas A&M Mya Perez Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Kali Heivilin Alabama Robyn Herron Arkansas Reagan Johnson Arkansas Ella McDowell Arkansas Mia Williams Florida Dallis Goodnight Georgia Hallie Mitchell Kentucky Maci Bergeron LSU Sydney Berzon LSU Danieca Coffey LSU Lexie Brady Ole Miss Persy Llamas Ole Miss Nadia Barbary Mississippi State Raelin Chaffin Mississippi State Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma Sam Gress South Carolina Kayden Henry Texas Ashton Maloney Texas Katie Stewart Texas Mac Barbara Texas A&M Amari Harper Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team