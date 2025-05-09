Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year, LSU Receives Four All-SEC Selections
Tori Edwards becomes program’s third SEC Freshman of the Year and first since 2013.
ATHENS, Ga. – Four LSU Tigers garnered 2025 All-SEC selections announced by the league office Friday morning. Highlighting the group is infielder Tori Edwards, who is the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year and 2025 All-SEC First Team selection. Catcher Maci Bergeron, pitcher Sydney Berzon, and infielder Danieca Coffey were honored on the 2025 All-SEC Second Team.
Edwards becomes the third player in program history to be named the SEC Freshman of the Year (Bianka Bell – 2013; Rachele Fico – 2010) and is the only All-SEC first-team honoree for the Tigers this season. Edwards has pieced together a prolific season as she currently stands as the program’s all-time single-season record holder with a .844 slugging percentage and 18 home runs, including four grand slams, and ranks No. 4 in a single season with 71 RBI, No. 6 with a .510 on-base percentage and No. 6 with a .403 batting average. Defensively, Edwards has 319 putouts, ranking No. 4 in the SEC, and a .988 fielding percentage with eight assists and four errors at first base.
No Doubt About It!
Tori Edwards is officially named the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year! pic.twitter.com/n0w689ekP0
— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) May 9, 2025
Bergeron earns her first postseason award in her career. Bergeron has numerous career single-season highs, including a .373 batting average on 59 hits, nine home runs, 36 runs, 40 walks, a .608 slugging percentage, and a .498 on-base percentage. At the backstop position, Bergeron has a .994 fielding percentage with 301 putouts (No. 6 in the SEC), 12 assists and one error. Bergeron has thrown out four runners and has assisted in two double plays this season.
Berzon is a three-time All-SEC selection. This season, Berzon is 17-7 in the circle with a 2.56 ERA, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Berzon has tallied 99 strikeouts in 131.0 innings pitched, has tossed five shutouts, recorded two saves, and has held opposing batters to a .227 average.
Coffey, a two-time All-SEC selection, has had a great comeback season coming off an injury. The senior began this season with a 39-game reached base streak and a 25-game hitting streak dating back to the 2024 season, marking the longest streaks in her career. Coffey has a .386 batting average behind a team-high 64 hits, 52 runs and 46 walks, leading to a .512 on-base percentage. Coffey, who has a career-best 38 RBI this season, had two home runs, highlighted by her second career grand slam.
The complete 2025 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:
Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas
Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma
All-SEC First Team
|Audrey Vandagriff
|Alabama
|Bri Ellis
|Arkansas
|AnnaLea Adams
|Auburn
|Kendra Falby
|Florida
|Taylor Shumaker
|Florida
|Reagan Walsh
|Florida
|Tori Edwards
|LSU
|Jaden Pone
|Ole Miss
|Sierra Sacco
|Mississippi State
|Julia Crenshaw
|Missouri
|Sam Landry
|Oklahoma
|Nelly McEnroe-Marinas
|Oklahoma
|Kasidi Pickering
|Oklahoma
|Taylor Pannell
|Tennessee
|Karlyn Pickens
|Tennessee
|Reese Atwood
|Texas
|Teagan Kavan
|Texas
|Mia Scott
|Texas
|Joley Mitchell
|Texas
|Emiley Kennedy
|Texas A&M
|Mya Perez
|Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
|Kali Heivilin
|Alabama
|Robyn Herron
|Arkansas
|Reagan Johnson
|Arkansas
|Ella McDowell
|Arkansas
|Mia Williams
|Florida
|Dallis Goodnight
|Georgia
|Hallie Mitchell
|Kentucky
|Maci Bergeron
|LSU
|Sydney Berzon
|LSU
|Danieca Coffey
|LSU
|Lexie Brady
|Ole Miss
|Persy Llamas
|Ole Miss
|Nadia Barbary
|Mississippi State
|Raelin Chaffin
|Mississippi State
|Gabbie Garcia
|Oklahoma
|Sam Gress
|South Carolina
|Kayden Henry
|Texas
|Ashton Maloney
|Texas
|Katie Stewart
|Texas
|Mac Barbara
|Texas A&M
|Amari Harper
|Texas A&M
SEC All-Defensive Team
|Pitcher
|Sam Landry
|Oklahoma
|Sam Gress
|South Carolina
|Catcher
First Base
|Reese Atwood
|Texas
|Bri Ellis
|Arkansas
|Second Base
|Ailana Agbayani
|Oklahoma
|Shortstop
|Gabbie Garcia
|Oklahoma
|Third Base
|Nadia Barbary
|Mississippi State
|Left Field
|Jaden Pone
|Ole Miss
|Center Field
|Kendra Falby
|Florida
|Right Field
|Ashton Maloney
|Texas