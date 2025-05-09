LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year, LSU Receives Four All-SEC Selections

Tori Edwards becomes program’s third SEC Freshman of the Year and first since 2013.

+0
Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year, LSU Receives Four All-SEC Selections

ATHENS, Ga. – Four LSU Tigers garnered 2025 All-SEC selections announced by the league office Friday morning. Highlighting the group is infielder Tori Edwards, who is the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year and 2025 All-SEC First Team selection. Catcher Maci Bergeron, pitcher Sydney Berzon, and infielder Danieca Coffey were honored on the 2025 All-SEC Second Team.

Edwards becomes the third player in program history to be named the SEC Freshman of the Year (Bianka Bell – 2013; Rachele Fico – 2010) and is the only All-SEC first-team honoree for the Tigers this season. Edwards has pieced together a prolific season as she currently stands as the program’s all-time single-season record holder with a .844 slugging percentage and 18 home runs, including four grand slams, and ranks No. 4 in a single season with 71 RBI, No. 6 with a .510 on-base percentage and No. 6 with a .403 batting average. Defensively, Edwards has 319 putouts, ranking No. 4 in the SEC, and a .988 fielding percentage with eight assists and four errors at first base.

 

Bergeron earns her first postseason award in her career. Bergeron has numerous career single-season highs, including a .373 batting average on 59 hits, nine home runs, 36 runs, 40 walks, a .608 slugging percentage, and a .498 on-base percentage. At the backstop position, Bergeron has a .994 fielding percentage with 301 putouts (No. 6 in the SEC), 12 assists and one error. Bergeron has thrown out four runners and has assisted in two double plays this season.  

Berzon is a three-time All-SEC selection. This season, Berzon is 17-7 in the circle with a 2.56 ERA, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Berzon has tallied 99 strikeouts in 131.0 innings pitched, has tossed five shutouts, recorded two saves, and has held opposing batters to a .227 average.

Coffey, a two-time All-SEC selection, has had a great comeback season coming off an injury. The senior began this season with a 39-game reached base streak and a 25-game hitting streak dating back to the 2024 season, marking the longest streaks in her career. Coffey has a .386 batting average behind a team-high 64 hits, 52 runs and 46 walks, leading to a .512 on-base percentage. Coffey, who has a career-best 38 RBI this season, had two home runs, highlighted by her second career grand slam.

The complete 2025 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:

Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas

Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma

All-SEC First Team

Audrey Vandagriff Alabama
Bri Ellis Arkansas
AnnaLea Adams Auburn
Kendra Falby Florida
Taylor Shumaker Florida
Reagan Walsh Florida
Tori Edwards LSU
Jaden Pone Ole Miss
Sierra Sacco Mississippi State
Julia Crenshaw Missouri
Sam Landry Oklahoma
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas Oklahoma
Kasidi Pickering Oklahoma
Taylor Pannell Tennessee
Karlyn Pickens Tennessee
Reese Atwood Texas
Teagan Kavan Texas
Mia Scott Texas
Joley Mitchell Texas
Emiley Kennedy Texas A&M
Mya Perez Texas A&M

 

All-SEC Second Team

Kali Heivilin Alabama
Robyn Herron Arkansas
Reagan Johnson Arkansas
Ella McDowell Arkansas
Mia Williams Florida
Dallis Goodnight Georgia
Hallie Mitchell Kentucky
Maci Bergeron LSU
Sydney Berzon LSU
Danieca Coffey LSU
Lexie Brady Ole Miss
Persy Llamas Ole Miss
Nadia Barbary Mississippi State
Raelin Chaffin Mississippi State
Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma
Sam Gress South Carolina
Kayden Henry Texas
Ashton Maloney Texas
Katie Stewart Texas
Mac Barbara Texas A&M
Amari Harper Texas A&M

 

SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher Sam Landry Oklahoma
Sam Gress South Carolina
Catcher

First Base

 Reese Atwood Texas
Bri Ellis Arkansas
Second Base Ailana Agbayani Oklahoma
Shortstop Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma
Third Base Nadia Barbary Mississippi State
Left Field Jaden Pone Ole Miss
Center Field Kendra Falby Florida
Right Field Ashton Maloney Texas

 

Related Stories

No. 10 LSU Falls to No. 2 Oklahoma in Quarterfinals, 4-1

No. 10 LSU Falls to No. 2 Oklahoma in Quarterfinals, 4-1

LSU awaits its seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The 2025 NCAA Selection Show will be at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 11, on ESPN2.
Edwards, Heavener Selected as 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist

Edwards, Heavener Selected as 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist

Tori Edwards and Jayden Heavener join Carley Hoover (2015) as the only LSU Tigers selected as an NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 10 finalist.
Heavener Tosses Shutout, No. 10 LSU Blanks No. 17 Mississippi State, 5-0

Heavener Tosses Shutout, No. 10 LSU Blanks No. 17 Mississippi State, 5-0

LSU records its 13th shutout of the season, and Heavener logs her fifth shutout to move to No. 8 among freshmen pitchers in program history for most shutouts in a single season.