May 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the May 2025 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Megan Braman

Senior, Kinesiology, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: I am proud to nominate Megan Braman for Student-Athlete of the Month in recognition of her outstanding dedication to both academics and athletics. A senior in the Swimming and Diving program, Megan has consistently exemplified what it means to be a true Student-Athlete—excelling in her sport while pursuing a rigorous academic path.

Megan is on track to graduate in May 2025 with a degree in Kinesiology, concentrating in Human Movement. Her academic achievements are matched by her future plans: she has been accepted into a competitive post-graduate Physical Therapy program in South Carolina, a testament to her commitment to helping others and advancing in the healthcare field.

Balancing the demands of high-level collegiate athletics with a challenging academic schedule is no small feat, yet Megan does so with discipline, grace, and an unwavering work ethic. She is a role model for her teammates and peers, not only through her performance in the pool but also through her leadership, positivity, and drive to succeed.

Megan’s accomplishments, character, and future goals make her an ideal candidate for Student-Athlete of the Month.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Will Campbell

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Will has not only achieved his dream of being drafted into the NFL but also he will graduate in the same semester. His unwavering dedication and hard work to complete his degree this semester are truly admirable. We wish him nothing but the best and hope he can be an inspiration to others that you can get your degree and graduate.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Reagan Osborne

Graduate Student, Master of Accounting, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination It is with great enthusiasm that I nominate Reagan Osborne of the Swimming & Diving program for Student-Athlete of the Month. Reagan is a shining example of balance, determination, and excellence—thriving in both her athletic and academic pursuits.

Reagan graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in December 2023 and is currently working toward her Master’s in Accounting, with an expected graduation in May 2025. This academic progression reflects not only her intellectual capabilities but also her unwavering commitment to professional growth and long-term success.

While excelling in a demanding graduate program, Reagan continues to compete at a high level in swimming and diving—managing the rigorous demands of training and competition with the challenges of advanced academic work. Her ability to maintain this balance is a testament to her time management, resilience, and drive.

Reagan’s dedication to her sport, her studies, and her future career path highlights the qualities we value most in our student-athletes. She is a leader, a role model, and a standout example of what it means to pursue excellence in all aspects of collegiate life. Reagan Osbourne is more than deserving of the Student-Athlete of the Month recognition, and I am honored to nominate her.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Harold Perkins

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Perk’s journey is truly remarkable. Graduating in just three years while actively participating in football is a significant achievement. Despite facing an unexpected injury, he remained steadfast in his goal to graduate early. Perk exemplifies the dedication and perseverance of a student-athlete, and his commitment to academics deserves recognition.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

