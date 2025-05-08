Edwards, Heavener Selected as 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Tori Edwards and Jayden Heavener are announced as top 10 finalists for the 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award on Thursday, May 8.

Edwards and Heavener become the second and third players in program history to be selected as top 10 finalists, joining Carly Hoover in 2015. LSU has never had a player named the NFCA Freshman of the Year. Four finalists represent the SEC in the top 10.

In LSU’s single-season record book, Edwards is the all-time leader with a .850 slugging percentage, has tied the home run record at 18, and currently ranks No. 4 with 70 RBI, No. 5 with a .513 on-base percentage, and No. 6 with a .405 batting average – all of which are freshman records at LSU.

Heavener ranks No. 6 among freshmen pitchers in program history with 148 strikeouts in 113.0 innings pitched and has an SEC-low .163 opposing batting average. Heavener began her career with a perfect game against Charlotte in the season opener on Feb. 7 and has five games with 10 or more strikeouts this season.

The NFCA Division I All-America Committee votes on the top 10 list, the top three and the winner. Three finalists will be revealed on May 22, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 27, before the 2025 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award was created in 2014 and honors outstanding athletic achievement among Division I freshmen softball student-athletes. In 2025, the NFCA will name a Freshman of the Year across all NCAA divisions and in the NAIA.

