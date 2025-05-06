vs. No. 17/18 Mississippi State

No. 17/18 Mississippi State enters the tournament with a .317 batting average with 427 hits, including 72 home runs, the third-most in the SEC. The Bulldogs have a 3.37 ERA with 297 strikeouts, allowing opposing batters a .257 average.

Outfielder Sierra Sacco leads MSU with a .466 batting average behind 76 hits, 11 homers, 61 runs and 48 RBI. The Bulldogs have six other batters hitting .300 or better, including three players with double-digit home runs.

MSU’s ace and former LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin (21-8) takes up the bulk of the innings at 166.0 and has a 2.53 ERA with 180 strikeouts (No. 3 in the SEC). Chaffin has four shutouts and three saves this season.