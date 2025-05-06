BATON ROUGE, La. – Ninth-seeded LSU (40-13) will play No. 8 seed Mississippi State (37-16) in the second round of the 2025 SEC Tournament at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 7, at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Wednesday’s game will air on SEC Network, with Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough on the call. Fans can also listen to the action on 107.3 FM with Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball.

No. 10/9 LSU ranks second in the SEC with a .341 batting average behind 458 hits. It has a league-best 252 walks to contribute to a .446 on-base percentage, which ranks No. 5 in the country. In the circle, the Tigers have a 2.82 ERA with 12 shutouts and 300 strikeouts and have held opposing batters to a .213 average.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (17-6) ranks No. 6 in the SEC with a 2.46 ERA and has five shutouts, 96 strikeouts, and two saves in 125.0 innings pitched. Jayden Heavener (12-4) has a 2.97 ERA with four shutouts and ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 140 strikeouts. Heavener has held opposing batters to a .170 average, the second-lowest average in the SEC, and has tallied five games with 10 or more strikeouts.

LSU has eight batters in its starting lineup batting over .320, including infielders Danieca Coffey (.403) and Tori Edwards (.400) batting .400 or better. Coffey leads the team with 64 hits, 51 runs, 46 walks, and a .529 on-base percentage. Coffey also has 38 RBI from the leadoff spot. Edwards has program single-season records of 18 home runs and a .853 slugging percentage this season. The redshirt freshman has 60 hits, 51 runs and 70 RBI on the season.

LSU leads Mississippi State in the all-time series 67-12 and is 2-1 when playing against the Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers are 7-3 in the last 10 meetings against the Bulldogs, including a 7-4 loss in the 2022 SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Fla.

A win on Wednesday will set up the first game against Oklahoma as a member of the SEC Tournament. Oklahoma, the SEC regular season champions and No. 1 seed in the tournament, leads LSU 11-8 all-time and is 5-2 in neutral-site games. LSU has dropped the last two games against Oklahoma, including a 3-0 loss in 2023 at Tiger Park. The Tigers’ last win over the Sooners was a pair of wins in 2015 in Baton Rouge.