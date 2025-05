BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Grambling State baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

The game will be not re-scheduled, as there is not a make-up date that would align with both teams’ schedules.

LSU’s next game is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, when the Tigers open a three-game SEC series versus Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.