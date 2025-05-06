Eight LSU Teams Earn Perfect Academic Progress Rate

BATON ROUGE – LSU student-athletes continue to combine their success in competition with that of accomplishment in the classroom as 12 teams recorded a 990 or better, including eight with a perfect 1,000, as the NCAA released the Academic Progress Rate for institutions on Tuesday.

The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.

LSU’s SEC Champion gymnastics teams led the way with a multi-year score of 1,000. Other teams recording a perfect multi-year score of 1,000 include men’s cross country, men’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s tennis, softball, beach volleyball and volleyball.

LSU’s sports with a multi-year score of 990 or better include baseball (993), men’s golf (993), women’s cross country (993), and women’s soccer (990).

The multi-year APR score takes into account classroom results for each team for the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 academic years.

Overall, all of LSU’s sports teams achieved the NCAA minimum score of 930 in both the single and multi-year rate. Rounding out the multi-year APR scores for LSU were men’s basketball (938), football (952), men’s swimming and diving (969), men’s track and field (965), women’s basketball (978), women’s swimming and diving (984) and women’s track and field (977).

For the APR single-year rate, which is based on academic results from 2023-24, 14 LSU teams scored a perfect 1,000 with football leading the way with an all-time high for the program. Football’s APR accomplishment comes after the program recorded the highest grade point average for a semester on record during the fall with a 3.059 average.

Other teams tallying a perfect 1,000 in the single-year rate include: baseball, men’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, gymnastics, softball, soccer, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis and volleyball.

LSU’s APR scores come after the university’s sports teams combined to score an 89 in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate last fall. The 89 GSR mark extended LSU’s streak of consecutive years of scoring at least an 89 to eight.