Clopton Listed on the 2025 SEC Softball Community Service Team

ATHENS, Ga. — The Southeastern Conference announced LSU pitcher Tatum Clopton has been named to the 2025 SEC Softball Community Service Team on Tuesday morning. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Clopton has exemplified outstanding leadership for the LSU Tigers on and off the field. She has actively participated in events for Geaux Teal, the Miracle League of Louisiana, and LSU’s annual MLK Service Day. Through LSU Tiger Life, Clopton has also engaged in numerous community outreach efforts. She has taken on a leadership role within the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, organizing team huddles for the softball team during road trips and demonstrating her commitment to supporting and uplifting those around her.

Clopton has battled back and found her way back to the circle after injuries kept her from competition for 1,057 days. In her first season back, Clopton has a 7-2 record with a 3.16 ERA behind 45 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched. Clopton has held opposing batters to a .188 average, the fifth lowest in the SEC.