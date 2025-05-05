May 5 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 38-11

SEC: 15-9

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

April 29 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (W, 15-2 – 7 innings)

May 3 (Sat., Game 1) – at Texas A&M (L, 1-3)

May 3 (Sat., Game 2) – at Texas A&M (W, 2-1)

May 4 (Sun.) – at Texas A&M (L, 4-6)

This Week’s Schedule

May 6 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 9 (Fri.) – ARKANSAS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 10 (Sat.) – ARKANSAS, 5:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

May 11 (Sun.) – ARKANSAS, 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Tigers Update

• The Tigers are 15-9 in the SEC and are tied for third place in the league standings with Georgia … Texas (19-5) leads the league race, and Arkansas (17-7) is in second place with two conference weekends remaining.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson fired a brilliant complete-game three hitter on Saturday night in a 2-1 victory at Texas A&M … Eyanson limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts … he allowed only one Texas A&M hitter to advance beyond second base … Eyanson retired the first nine Texas A&M batters in order, and he did not allow a hit until the fifth inning … he retired seven of the last eight Aggies he faced to complete the outing … Eyanson threw a total of 112 pitches, including 80 pitches for strikes.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones’ solo homer on Saturday at Texas A&M increased his career total 58 home runs, and he is tied with outfielder Dylan Crews (2021-23) for fourth place on the LSU all-time homers list … infielder Trey McClure (1996-99) is No. 3 with 59 HR, catcher Brad Cresse (1997-2000) is No. 2 with 78 HR, and first baseman Eddy Furniss (1995-98) is No. 1 with 80 HR.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in total bases (130), No. 3 in home runs (16), No. 4 in RBI (60), No. 4 in hits (68) and No. 10 in slugging percentage (.667) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 5 in the SEC in doubles (15), No. 5 in walks (39), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.482), No. 6 in hits (66) and No. 7 in the SEC in batting average (.361).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (114) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (70.2) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the SEC in strikeouts with 105 Ks, and he is No. 4 in innings pitched (68.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.479).

• Freshman right-hander Mavrick Rizy delivered his most impressive SEC relief outing this season on Saturday at Texas A&M, firing 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and four strikeouts, needing only 22 pitches to record five outs.