Baseball

May 5 Baseball National Rankings, Report
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 38-11
SEC: 15-9

Last Week’s Results (2-2)
April 29 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (W, 15-2 – 7 innings)
May 3 (Sat., Game 1) – at Texas A&M (L, 1-3)
May 3 (Sat., Game 2) – at Texas A&M (W, 2-1)
May 4 (Sun.) – at Texas A&M (L, 4-6)

This Week’s Schedule
May 6 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 9 (Fri.) – ARKANSAS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 10 (Sat.) – ARKANSAS, 5:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
May 11 (Sun.) – ARKANSAS, 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Tigers Update
• The Tigers are 15-9 in the SEC and are tied for third place in the league standings with Georgia … Texas (19-5) leads the league race, and Arkansas (17-7) is in second place with two conference weekends remaining.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson fired a brilliant complete-game three hitter on Saturday night in a 2-1 victory at Texas A&M … Eyanson limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts … he allowed only one Texas A&M hitter to advance beyond second base … Eyanson retired the first nine Texas A&M batters in order, and he did not allow a hit until the fifth inning … he retired seven of the last eight Aggies he faced to complete the outing … Eyanson threw a total of 112 pitches, including 80 pitches for strikes.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones’ solo homer on Saturday at Texas A&M increased his career total 58 home runs, and he is tied with outfielder Dylan Crews (2021-23) for fourth place on the LSU all-time homers list … infielder Trey McClure (1996-99) is No. 3 with 59 HR, catcher Brad Cresse (1997-2000) is No. 2 with 78 HR, and first baseman Eddy Furniss (1995-98) is No. 1 with 80 HR.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in total bases (130), No. 3 in home runs (16), No. 4 in RBI (60), No. 4 in hits (68) and No. 10 in slugging percentage (.667) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 5 in the SEC in doubles (15), No. 5 in walks (39), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.482), No. 6 in hits (66) and No. 7 in the SEC in batting average (.361).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (114) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (70.2) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the SEC in strikeouts with 105 Ks, and he is No. 4 in innings pitched (68.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.479).

• Freshman right-hander Mavrick Rizy delivered his most impressive SEC relief outing this season on Saturday at Texas A&M, firing 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and four strikeouts, needing only 22 pitches to record five outs.

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on May 5, 2025.

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Georgia 1 6 1 6
Texas 2 1 2 1
Arkansas 3 7 3 2
North Carolina 4 4 5 5
Auburn 5 8 8 8
LSU 6 3 4 4
Florida State 7 2 9 3
Coastal Carolina 8 14 12 14
West Virginia 9 12 7 13
Oregon 10 5 6 7
Vanderbilt 11 11 14 10
Clemson 12 9 10 9
Tennessee 13 15 17 12
Troy 14 19 22 18
Oregon State 15 10 11 11
Oklahoma 16 17 13 16
UC Irvine 17 13 15 15
Ole Miss 18 24 20 22
Louisville 19 20 25 24
Dallas Baptist 20 16 25
NC State 21 16 24 19
Florida 22
Arizona 23 22 18 23
UCLA 24 18 19 17
Alabama 25 23 23 20
Southern Miss 21 21
USC 25
UTSA 21

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17 2 2 2 2 2
March 24 5 8 7 6 5
March 31 5 7 7 6 5
April 7 3 3 4 3 3
April 14 8 9 10 7 8
April 21 4 7 3 5 5
April 28 2 2 2 2 4
May 5 6 3 4 4
May 12
May 19
May 26
Final

Anthony Eyanson Named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., fired a brilliant complete-game three hitter on Saturday night in a 2-1 victory at Texas A&M. He limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts, and he allowed only one Texas A&M hitter to advance beyond second base.
Tigers Drop Game Three, 6-4, Against Texas A&M

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Grambling State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
Tigers Split Doubleheader Against Texas A&M; Win Game Two, 2-1

Anthony Eyanson limited the Aggies in Game 2 to one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts, firing 112 pitches.