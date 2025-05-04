Tigers Drop Game Three, 6-4, Against Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M rightfielder Caden Sorrell hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to erase a 4-3 deficit and lift the Aggies to a 6-4 win over second-ranked LSU.

Texas A&M improved to 27-20 overall, 10-14 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 38-11 overall and15-9 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Grambling State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Texas A&M reliever Weston Moss (6-2) earned the win Sunday, as he fired 3.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit with two strikeouts.

LSU reliever Zac Cowan (2-2) suffered the loss, as he was charged with two runs on two hits in 0.1 inning.

“I’m really proud of the effort put forward by our players in this game today,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Obviously, we want to execute a little better, play a little better and continue with our competitive mindset. This is a team that’s capable of accomplishing a lot this season, and we have a lot ahead of us.”

LSU plated two runs in the top of the fourth inning when catcher Luis Hernandez smashed an RBI double, and he scored when shortstop Steven Milam followed with a single.

The Aggies narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth when leftfielder Terrence Kiel II lined an RBI single.

Texas A&M tied the game in the fifth when shortstop Kaeden Kent launched a solo homer, his 10th dinger of the year.

LSU regained the lead in the sixth when Hernandez launched a two-out, two-run homer, giving the Tigers a 4-2 advantage.

Sorrell’s homer, his 10th of the season capped a four-run eighth inning for the Aggies. Centerfielder Jace LaViolette’s two-out infield single drove in a run from third base, and after third baseman Wyatt Henesler singled, Sorrell delivered the deciding blow.