Tigers Split Doubleheader Against Texas A&M; Win Game Two, 2-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson fired a brilliant three-hit complete game Saturday night, as the second-ranked Tigers posted a 2-1 win over Texas A&M to earn a split of a doubleheader at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies recorded a 3-1 win Saturday in the opening game of the twin bill.

LSU is 38-10 overall, 15-8 in the SEC, while Texas A&M is 26-20 overall and 9-14 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Eyanson (7-2) limited the Aggies to one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts, firing 112 pitches.

“Everybody saw tonight that Anthony is one of the best pitchers in the country,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “This is a great environment, a hostile environment, but Anthony is a competitor. There was no way I was taking him out of that game. He dominated the pitch count throughout the outing. He’s a great pitcher, but he’s also an elite competitor, and that’s what makes him special.”

Texas A&M starter Justin Lamkin (3-6) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs on four hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

LSU broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the sixth inning of Game 2 as rightfielder Ethan Frey lined an RBI double, and he later scored from third base on pinch hitter Josh Pearson’s bunt through the right side of the infield.

The Aggies narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth when second baseman Ben Royo led off the inning with his ninth homer of the season.

Eyanson gave up a one-out single to rightfielder Caden Sorrell in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he struck out the next two hitters to end the game.

Texas A&M left-hander Ryan Prager (3-3) led the Aggies to the Game 1 win, limiting LSU to one run on five hits in 7.0 innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

Left-hander Kaiden Wilson earned his first save of the season for the Aggies, recording 1.1 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

LSU reliever Zac Cowan (2-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs in the seventh inning that broke at 1-1 tie. Starting pitcher Kade Anderson pitched effectively for the Tigers, limiting the Aggies to one run on three hits in 6.0 innings with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

Texas A&M took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning of Game 1 when Royo produced a run-scoring double.

LSU tied the game in the sixth when first baseman Jared Jones blasted a solo homer, his 16th dinger of the year.

The Aggies, however, struck for two runs in the seventh as pinch hitter Hayden Schott delivered an RBI single, and Sorrell lifted a sacrifice fly.