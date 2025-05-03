LSU Gold
Softball

LSU Claims No. 9 Seed in the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament

LSU has five SEC Tournament titles and has reached the finals 11 times, which leads all teams.

2025 SEC Tournament Bracket Schedule +0
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team will be the No. 9 seed in the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament, which takes place May 6-10 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga. 

LSU will face No. 8 seed Mississippi State in the second round of the tournament at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 7. All SEC Tournament games will be televised on SEC Network except for the semifinals, which will air on ESPN2, and the final round, which will air on ESPN. Fans can view the entire 2024 SEC Tournament bracket here.

LSU boasts a 47-27 record in the SEC Tournament and has the most wins in the history of the league’s tournament. The Bayou Bengals have made the tournament finals 11 times, which is the most of any SEC team. LSU’s last final appearance was in 2017, and the Tigers have hoisted five SEC Tournament Championship titles (1999, 2001-2002, 2004, and 2007), which is the third most tournament titles in league history behind Alabama and Florida, the 2024 SEC Tournament champions, who each have six tournament championships.

The Tigers finished the 2025 regular season 40-13, including a 12-12 mark in SEC games for the second consecutive season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

