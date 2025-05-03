Coffey Selected by the Volts in AUSL College Draft

NEW YORK – With the 11th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) College Draft, the Volts selected infielder Danica Coffey.

The 2025 draft class was represented by 10 different schools and three different conferences, including seven players from the SEC.

The Volts will begin their 24-game schedule on June 7, 2025, where they will play against the Bandits, the Blaze and the Talons. The AUSL will operate as a touring property in its first season, playing games in six to eight cities. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top two teams will compete in a best-of-three series for the AUSL Championship on July 26-28 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Following the championship, 60 players will compete for an individual championship in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a 24-game competition in August featuring the innovative Athletes Unlimited scoring system. Fans can view the full AUSL schedule here.

Four other former LSU Tigers will join Coffey in playing in the inaugural AUSL season, including Aliyah Andrews, Ciara Briggs and Carley Hoover, who will all play for team Blaze, and Sahvanna Jaquish, who will play for the Talons.

ESPN will be the founding broadcaster partner of the AUSL and will carry at least 30 games exclusively across its platforms in 2025.