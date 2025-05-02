LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named SEC Freshman Of Year; Donegan, Riley, Widal Also Honored

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Rocio Tejedo was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Year by the league coaches as the All-SEC awards for the 2024-25 golf season were announced on Friday.

Tejedo was also named first team All-SEC and to the league’s All-Freshman team.

Senior Aine Donegan was named a second team All-SEC selection, while Josefin Widal was also named to the league’s freshman team.

Junior Taylor Riley was named for the second straight year as LSU’s member of the league Community Service Team for women’s golf.

Tejedo, a native of Spain, averaged a team best 71.18 strokes for 28 rounds entering Monday’s NCAA Regional at Columbus, Ohio with 19 rounds of par or under. She has posted six top five finishes this year, including a T2 finish in the SEC Championships at Pelican Golf Club in Florida with a 5-under total of 205 (66-72-67). She was also second in the Puerto Rico Classic at 7-under 209 (68-72-69).

Tejedo, whose sister Carla played four years at LSU and is now on the Epson Tour, participated in her second Augusta National Women’s Amateur this year and is presently ranked No. 19 in Division I in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings and No. 29 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Donegan is in her third year with the program from Ennis, County Clair, Ireland and the senior averaged 72.79 for 28 rounds this season with four top 10s and 12 rounds of par or under. At Clemson shot the co-low round of the year for the team at 5-under 67, finishing tenth in that tournament at 7-under 209 (70-72-67). She helped the Tigers get an important team win at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate with a T3 even par finish (213 – 73-70-70).

Donegan has played on two teams that advanced to the NCAA Championships and finished T5 in 2024. She is ranked No. 50 in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings, up from 130 on Feb. 19. Her WAGR rankings is 56.

Widal had a very good spring for the Tigers in her first year with the team and the native of Sweden showed it by jumping from 394 on Feb. 5 in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings to her present mark of 90 on April 30. She had a three-tournament run in the spring where she finished T3 in the Darius Rucker, T1 in the Tulane Classic (for her first college win) and T6 in the Betsy Rawls Intercollegiate.

At Tulane she posted a 54-hole total of 1-under 215 at English with rounds of 68-75-72 to tie for the title.

Riley earlier this year was honored with the Tom Cousins Award at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The awards committee at East Lake, names a member of a participating team in the East Lake Cup to receive the award given to the student-athlete that best exemplifies the civic, community and philanthropic qualities of East Lake Foundation founder Tom Cousins.

The native of San Diego, has been involved in many local community service projects with the team, has also shown on the course, most recently finishing T2 in the SEC Championships with rounds of 68-68-69 for a 5-under 205.

The Tigers will be participating as part of one of six NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals that run Monday through Wednesday, trying to advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California later this month. LSU will need to be one of the top five teams at the end of 54 holes to advance for a school record fifth year in a row.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss (SEC Championship Medalist)

Anna Davis, Auburn

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M

Maria José Marin, Arkansas

Farah Okeefe, Texas

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

Kendall Todd, Arkansas

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M

Lauren Kim, Texas

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas

Clarisa Temelo, Arkansas

Cindy Hsu, Texas

Aine Donegan, LSU

Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt

Nicole Gal, Ole Miss

Maylis Lamoure, South Carolina

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kalen Anderson, South Carolina

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Maria José Marin, Arkansas

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Chantal El Chaib, Georgia

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M

Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

Jessica Guiser, Florida

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Clarisa Temelo, Arkansas

Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee

Josefin Widal, LSU

Balma Dávalos, Auburn

Kajsalotta Svarvar, Ole Miss

Addison Klonowski, Florida

COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Taylor Riley, LSU

Second year selection for SEC Community Service Team….Involved in many community service activities with team including Halloween BooZar and Martin Luther King Day service events….Was named the winner of the 2024 Tom Cousins Award given annually to a female student-athlete from a participating team at the East Lake Cup who best exemplifies the civic, community and philanthropic qualities of East Lake founder Tom Cousins.