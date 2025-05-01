No. 2 LSU Tigers (37-9, 14-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (25-19, 8-13 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, May 2 @ 6 p.m. CT

• Saturday, May 3 @ 2 p.m. CT

• Sunday, May 4 @ 1 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas (6,100)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America, No. 2 USA Today, No. 2 D1 Baseball

• Texas A&M – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• All three games will be streamed on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TEXAS A&M

• Texas A&M leads the all-time series with LSU – which began in 1907 – 32-30-1 … the Tigers have posted 2-1 series victories over the Aggies in each of the last two seasons, 2023 in Bryan-College Station and 2024 in Baton Rouge … the series is tied, 17-17, in the 34 games played between the schools since Texas A&M began playing baseball in the SEC in 2013 … LSU is 9-9 vs. Texas A&M in its SEC regular-season games played in Bryan-College Station since 2013.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.76 ERA, 64.2 IP, 16 BB, 102 SO)

TAMU – Jr. LH Ryan Prager (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 62.1, 15 BB, 54 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (6-2, 3.49 ERA, 59.1 IP, 25 BB, 91 SO)

TAMU – Jr. LH Justin Lamkin (3-5, 3.92 ERA, 62.0 IP, 14 BB, 69 SO)

Game 3

LSU – TBA

TAMU – Jr. LH Myles Patton (3-3, 4.84 ERA, 57.2 IP, 12 BB, 64 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Texas A&M is a very talented team, a team that played for the national championship last year. They have a lot of really good returning players, and we’re very familiar with their roster. They’ve beaten a couple of top programs (Tennessee and Arkansas) in SEC road series recently, and they played three really close games last weekend against the team that’s No. 1 right now (Texas). They’re an Omaha-caliber team. This will be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited about it.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU posted a 2-1 series victory over No. 5 Tennessee over the weekend and defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 15-2, Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers are 14-7 in the SEC and are tied for second place in the league standings with Arkansas … Texas (19-2) leads the league race with three conference weekends remaining in the regular season.

• LSU is No. 2 in the SEC in team batting average (.312), and the Tigers are No. 1 in the league in on-base percentage (.427), No. 2 in hits (474), No. 2 in doubles (101), No. 4 in runs scored (397) and No. 4 in slugging percentage (.534) … LSU is No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA (3.75) and the Tigers are No. 2 in the league in strikeouts pitched (512) and No. 4 in opponent batting average (.222) … the Tigers are No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts pitched per nine innings (11.8).

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, as he helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee … he hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI … he enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in Sunday’s series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI … with LSU trailing 2-0, he led off the first inning with a homer to cut the deficit in half, and he then tied the game in the second inning with a run-scoring double … he later contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the fifth … Curiel’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Friday’s Game 1 versus Tennessee tied the contest at 3-3 and set the stage for first baseman Jared Jones to follow with a walk-off homer that lifted the Tigers to victory.

• Freshman right-hander Casan Evans defeated fifth-ranked Tennessee on Sunday in his first collegiate start on the mound, clinching a series victory for the Tigers … Evans limited the Volunteers to two runs on six hits in a career-high 6.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts … he fired 85 pitches in the outing, also a career high, including 61 pitches (72 percent) for strikes … after allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, Evans recorded five straight scoreless innings, giving up just two hits in that span … he retired 15 of the 17 batters that he faced over the final five innings of his outing … Evans, who is fourth in the SEC in saves with six, improved to 3-0 this season, and he has a 1.09 cumulative ERA in 33.0 innings with nine walks and 47 strikeouts.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones’ three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth on Friday night versus Tennessee marked LSU’s first walk-off win since May 31, 2024, vs. Wofford in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional … Steven Milam’s solo homer in the bottom of the 9th inning lifted LSU to a 4-3 win in that regional game). Jones, who also homered in Tuesday’s win over Southeastern Louisiana, now has 57 career home runs, and he is in solo possession of fifth place on the LSU all-time homers list … outfielder Dylan Crews (2021-23) is No. 4 with 58 HR, infielder Trey McClure (1996-99) is No. 3 with 59 HR, catcher Brad Cresse (1997-2000) is No. 2 with 78 HR, and first baseman Eddy Furniss (1995-98) is No. 1 with 80 HR.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel’s 43-game reached base safely streak – which ended on Saturday versus Tennessee – is the fifth-longest on record in the annals of LSU baseball … outfielder Dylan Crews holds the LSU single-season reached base safely mark, as Crews reached base in all 71 games during the 2023 season … the other Top 5 reached base safely streaks in LSU history are No. 4 – infielder Alex Bregman (49 games in 2015), No. 3 – infielder Gavin Dugas (55 games in 2023) and No. 2 – outfielder Mikie Mahtook (56 games in 2011) … in the two games since Curiel’s streak ended, he has reached base in 10 consecutive plate appearances over the Tigers’ past two games vs. Tennessee (Sunday) and Southeastern Louisiana (Tuesday).

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (59), No. 2 in total bases (123), No. 4 in hits (65), No. 6 in home runs (15) and No. 9 in runs scored (50) … freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.505), No. 2 in batting average (.380), No. 4 in doubles (15), No. 4 in hits (65), No. 5 in walks (39) and No. 8 in runs scored (51).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (102); he is also No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (64.2) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 9 in the nation and No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts with 91 Ks … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 9 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.483).

• LSU established single-game and single-series attendance records last weekend versus Tennessee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Saturday’s paid attendance figure of 13,376 was the largest in LSU history, as was Saturday’s actual attendance figure of 11,439 … the three-game series paid attendance mark of 38,142 was also the highest in LSU baseball annals.

ABOUT TEXAS A&M

• The Aggies are 25-19 overall, 8-13 in the SEC … Texas A&M was swept at top-ranked Texas last weekend; however, all three games were one-run decisions … Texas A&M owns series victories this season over Tennessee and Arkansas, who both currently appear in the Top 5 in national polls

• Texas A&M is No. 12 in the SEC this season with a .276 batting average, and the Aggies have recorded 76 doubles, four triples, 71 homers and 37 steals in 43 attempts … Texas A&M is No. 7 in the SEC in team ERA with a 4.26 mark, and the Aggies have posted 376 strikeouts in 357.0 innings while limiting opponents to a .247 batting average.

• The Aggies’ top offensive performer is outfielder Jace LaViolette, who has nine doubles and team-highs of 15 homers and 52 RBI this season … infielder Wyatt Henseler has 13 doubles, 10 homers and 31 RBI, and infielder Kaeden Kent has 10 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 41 RBI … the Aggies’ top two weekend pitchers, left-handers Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin, are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the SEC in innings pitched; Prager has logged 62.1 innings and Lamkin has worked 62.0 innings.