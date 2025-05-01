Martin Selected as a Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU graduate and four-year volleyball letterwinner Madison Martin is named a 2024-25 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award winner announced by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Thursday.

Each of the 16 SEC member institutions has a male and female winner selected who is now a nominee for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year award, which will be announced on Tuesday, May 13.

The Brad Davis SEC Community Service winners will each receive a $7,500 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC. The Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year selections will each receive a $15,000 post-graduate scholarship from the SEC.

Martin is a two-time SEC Volleyball Community Service Team selection. Among various community service projects she has served on, Martin volunteered at the Gardere Initiative, a local Baton Rouge community nonprofit organization, to teach English to third, fourth and fifth-grade Spanish-speaking students. She assisted with their summer program, which helped students prepare for the upcoming school year by practicing math, reading, and science skills. Martin also helped the Gardere Initiative by translating their financial literacy resources into Spanish to help all members of the Gardere community. In addition, Martin volunteered as a translator with the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Mobile Unit in conjunction with Gardere to help Spanish-speaking parents and children understand their providers when the Our Lady of the Lake unit came to the Gardere Initiative.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named after former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994, when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

A list of the 2024-25 Male and Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners are below:

2024-25 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

· Kailyn Winter, Swimming & Diving, Alabama

· Allie Thome, Swimming & Diving, Arkansas

· Sophia Groth, Gymnastics, Auburn

· Taylor Roberts, Golf, Florida

· Guillermina Grant, Tennis, Georgia

· Bridget Engel, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

· Madison Martin, Volleyball, LSU

· Lea Horvath, Rifle, Ole Miss

· Ilana Izquierdo, Soccer, Mississippi State

· Ashlyn Mills, Soccer, Missouri

· Gabi Barerra, Track & Field, Oklahoma

· Taylor Fox, Soccer, South Carolina

· Callie Tucker, Track & Field, Tennessee

· Allyson Little, Cross Country, Texas

· Devon Thomas, Equestrian, Texas A&M

· Hannah Weissman, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt

2024-25 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

· Julian Collins, Track & Field, Alabama

· Brandon Battle, Track & Field, Arkansas

· Andrew Simmons, Swimming & Diving, Auburn

· Jadon Maddux, Track & Field, Florida

· Chaz Chambliss, Football, Georgia

· Jackson Watts, Cross Country, Kentucky

· Welsh Hotard, Men’s Tennis, LSU

· Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley, Track & Field, Ole Miss

· Keldrick Turner, Track & Field, Mississippi State

· Will Whittington, Swimming & Diving, Missouri

· Zach Schmit, Football, Oklahoma

· Jacobi Wright, Basketball, South Carolina

· Colby Backus, Baseball, Tennessee

· Coby Carrozza, Swimming & Diving, Texas

· Carter Bajoit, Track & Field, Texas A&M

· Graham Calton, Basketball, Vanderbilt