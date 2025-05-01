LSU Basketball Adds UC Davis Transfer Pablo Tamba To Roster For 2025-26 Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball Coach Matt McMahon has added another piece to the 2025-26 roster with the addition of forward Pablo Tamba from UC-Davis.

The native of Malaga, Spain, is 6-7 and will play his grad transfer season for the Tigers.

Tamba had a good season for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points a game in the 2024-25 campaign. He shot 58.7 percent from the field (138-of-235) with a 5.3 rebound average. He averaged 27.5 minutes per game. He scored in double figures in 16 contests, topped by a 25-point performance (9-of-12 field goals, 7-of-9 Free throws) against Cal Poly, and 19 points in each of two games against Hawaii.

“We are excited to welcome Pablo Tamba to LSU for his final college season,” said Coach McMahon. “His versatility, athleticism, and skill level will fit in well with our front court. We love his impact on the defensive side of the ball as well on the boards. His experience, both in college and internationally, will bring leadership to our locker room. I look forward to his arrival in Baton Rouge this summer.”

Tamba, who played two seasons at UC Davis, was named to the NCAA Division I Academic All-District team for the 2024-25 season by the College Sports Communicators.

Prior to that, he played at Indian River State College where he averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 56.5 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from distance. He led the school to a 24-7 mark.

In the 2021-22 season, he appeared in 16 games as a freshman at Idaho State.

Internationally, Tamba competed for the Spain U20 National team on multiple occasions. He 2021-22, he took part in the European Challengers, averaging 8.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. At the FIBA U20 Championship, he averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

He is added to a transfer class that presently includes the following players: Rashad King (Northeastern), Max Mackinnon (Portland), Michael Nwoko (Mississippi State), Marquel Sutton (Omaha) and Dedan Thomas Jr. (UNLV).

LSU signed three high school players in the November early signing period — Matt Gilhool (Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania), Mazi Mosley (Los Angeles, California) and, Jalen Reece (Orlando, Florida).