Hotard Named 2024-25 Male Brad Davis Community Service Award Winner
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former LSU Men’s Tennis player, Welsh Hotard, was named as the Tigers male winner of the 2024-25 SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award announced by the league Thursday morning.
Each of the 14 SEC institutions had a male and female winner. The winners are nominees for the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced later in May.
The school winners will each receive a $7,500 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC..
The Louisiana native has continued to be an active member within the Baton Rouge community. During his time as a Tiger, Hotard has participated in several events benefiting the local community.
Hotard has previously participated in MLK Day of Service: Empower 225 Anchor House, working to update the facilities to bring life to the homes for young men who have aged out of foster care. His service also includes time spent with the Boys and Girls Club where he played tennis with the children involved in the after-school program. Hotard continued his service with the MLK Day LA Key Academy where he helped to put on a sports-inspired fiend day. He has also helped in several tennis clinics and tournaments, including the Bella Bowman Foundation tournament.
The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.
2024-25 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:
- Julian Collins, Track & Field, Alabama
- Brandon Battle, Track & Field, Arkansas
- Andrew Simmons, Swimming & Diving, Auburn
- Jadon Maddux, Track & Field, Florida
- Chaz Chambliss, Football, Georgia
- Jackson Watts, Cross Country, Kentucky
- Welsh Hotard, Men’s Tennis, LSU
- Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley, Track & Field, Ole Miss
- Keldrick Turner, Track & Field, Mississippi State
- Will Whittington, Swimming & Diving, Missouri
- Zach Schmit, Football, Oklahoma
- Jacobi Wright, Basketball, South Carolina
- Colby Backus, Baseball, Tennessee
- Coby Carrozza, Swimming & Diving, Texas
- Carter Bajoit, Track & Field, Texas A&M
- Graham Calton, Basketball, Vanderbilt
2024-25 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:
- Kailyn Winter, Swimming & Diving, Alabama
- Allie Thome, Swimming & Diving, Arkansas
- Sophia Groth, Gymnastics, Auburn
- Taylor Roberts, Golf, Florida
- Guillermina Grant, Tennis, Georgia
- Bridget Engel, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky
- Madison Martin, Volleyball, LSU
- Lea Horvath, Rifle, Ole Miss
- Ilana Izquierdo, Soccer, Mississippi State
- Ashlyn Mills, Soccer, Missouri
- Gabi Barerra, Track & Field, Oklahoma
- Taylor Fox, Soccer, South Carolina
- Callie Tucker, Track & Field, Tennessee
- Allyson Little, Cross Country, Texas
- Devon Thomas, Equestrian, Texas A&M
- Hannah Weissman, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt
The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $15,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.
