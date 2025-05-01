Hotard Named 2024-25 Male Brad Davis Community Service Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former LSU Men’s Tennis player, Welsh Hotard, was named as the Tigers male winner of the 2024-25 SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award announced by the league Thursday morning.

Each of the 14 SEC institutions had a male and female winner. The winners are nominees for the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced later in May.

The school winners will each receive a $7,500 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC..

The Louisiana native has continued to be an active member within the Baton Rouge community. During his time as a Tiger, Hotard has participated in several events benefiting the local community.

Hotard has previously participated in MLK Day of Service: Empower 225 Anchor House, working to update the facilities to bring life to the homes for young men who have aged out of foster care. His service also includes time spent with the Boys and Girls Club where he played tennis with the children involved in the after-school program. Hotard continued his service with the MLK Day LA Key Academy where he helped to put on a sports-inspired fiend day. He has also helped in several tennis clinics and tournaments, including the Bella Bowman Foundation tournament.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

2024-25 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Julian Collins, Track & Field, Alabama

Brandon Battle, Track & Field, Arkansas

Andrew Simmons, Swimming & Diving, Auburn

Jadon Maddux, Track & Field, Florida

Chaz Chambliss, Football, Georgia

Jackson Watts, Cross Country, Kentucky

Welsh Hotard, Men’s Tennis, LSU

Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley, Track & Field, Ole Miss

Keldrick Turner, Track & Field, Mississippi State

Will Whittington, Swimming & Diving, Missouri

Zach Schmit, Football, Oklahoma

Jacobi Wright, Basketball, South Carolina

Colby Backus, Baseball, Tennessee

Coby Carrozza, Swimming & Diving, Texas

Carter Bajoit, Track & Field, Texas A&M

Graham Calton, Basketball, Vanderbilt

2024-25 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Kailyn Winter, Swimming & Diving, Alabama

Allie Thome, Swimming & Diving, Arkansas

Sophia Groth, Gymnastics, Auburn

Taylor Roberts, Golf, Florida

Guillermina Grant, Tennis, Georgia

Bridget Engel, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

Madison Martin, Volleyball, LSU

Lea Horvath, Rifle, Ole Miss

Ilana Izquierdo, Soccer, Mississippi State

Ashlyn Mills, Soccer, Missouri

Gabi Barerra, Track & Field, Oklahoma

Taylor Fox, Soccer, South Carolina

Callie Tucker, Track & Field, Tennessee

Allyson Little, Cross Country, Texas

Devon Thomas, Equestrian, Texas A&M

Hannah Weissman, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt

The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $15,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.

