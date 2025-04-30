Tiger Golfer Algot Kleen On Postseason Watch List For Haskins Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s golfer Algot Kleen is one of the 15 players announced on the postseason watch list for the Fred Haskins Award which was announced by The Haskins Foundation by media partners Golfweek and Golf Channel.

Kleen is a senior transfer for the Tigers from Sweden.

Finalists for the 2024-25 Haskins Award will be released on Friday May 16th and voting will open for the 10 players that are included on the list. Voting ends on May 26 at the conclusion of the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship.

Kleen has had a strong season for the Tigers, who will later on Wednesday learn their NCAA Regional assignment to begin what they hope will be a second straight appearance in the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California.

Kleen is ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings and eighth in the PGA University rankings.

He leads the team in scoring average at 69.90. He has one win in the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and three other top five finishes in the 2024-25 wraparound college golf season. He has posted 20 rounds of par or under in 30 rounds and has an 80.8 percent win percentage versus the field.

The 15 members of the Postseason Watch List in alphabetical order:

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

David Ford, North Carolina

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Ben James, Virginia

Algot Kleen, LSU

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael LaSasso, Ole Miss

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State

Jase Summy, Oklahoma

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

About the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel

Beginning in 1971, the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top male U.S. collegiate golfer as voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season and to match the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top female Division I collegiate golfer.