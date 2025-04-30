vs. No. 8/6 Arkansas
Arkansas enters the final week of the regular season with five consecutive SEC series wins, the most recent being a 2-1 victory over then No. 1/2 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The Razorbacks have a .333 batting average on the season, and in SEC games alone, they rank No. 2 with 167 hits and 122 runs scored. Arkansas has a 2.77 ERA with 285 strikeouts in the circle and has held opposing batters to a .203 batting average, the second lowest in the SEC. Arkansas also leads the SEC with a .985 fielding percentage.
Infielder Bri Ellis is the unquestioned leader of the Arkansas offense. She leads the SEC with a .491 batting average, 24 home runs, 46 walks, a 1.218 slugging percentage, and a .645 on-base percentage. Ellis has 54 hits this season and has registered 57 runs and 65 RBI, both ranking No. 4 in the SEC. Infielder Ella McDowell (.397) and outfielder Reagan Johnson (.369) follow with 56 and 59 hits, respectively.
Robyn Herron (15-4) is the top arm in the Arkansas pitching staff. She has a 2.25 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 109.0 innings pitched. Herron has three shutouts this season and has held opposing batters to a .180 average. Payton Burnham (11-2) is the No. 2 pitcher with a 2.62 ERA behind 69 strikeouts in 80.0 innings.