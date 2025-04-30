BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 10 LSU has a quick turnaround with a three-game series at No. 8/6 Arkansas on May 1-3 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark., to conclude the 2025 regular season.

The series begins with a 6 p.m. CT game on Thursday, May 1, and game two is at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 2. The series finale will be at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 3. SEC Network+ will stream the entire series. Brett Dolan and KB Sides will call Thursday and Friday’s games, and Josh Haley will join Sides in the finale on Saturday. Fans in the Baton Rouge area can listen to Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, on 107.3 FM or the LSU Sports Mobile app.

LSU (39-11, 11-10 SEC) leads Arkansas (36-10, 12-9 SEC) 63-17 in the all-time series, including a 28-10 mark when playing in Fayetteville. The Tigers return to Bogle Park for the first time since 2022 and are looking for their first series win in Fayetteville since 2016.

LSU has tallied 16 Top 25 wins this season and has won SEC series against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky. The Tigers have a .341 batting average and a .454 on-base percentage, ranking No. 3 in the SEC. They have logged 430 hits, including 40 home runs and 357 runs, which rank No. 4 in the conference. The Tigers also rank in the top five in the SEC with a 2.72 ERA (No. 5) and a .211 opposing batting average (No. 4). The LSU pitching staff has 286 strikeouts, and the defense has a .972 fielding percentage.

Infielder Tori Edwards is one of the top hitters in the country as she leads LSU with a .423 batting average on 60 hits and has 32 extra-base hits on the season, including a program single-season record 18 home runs. Edwards, who has scored 50 runs, ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 68 RBI, a .901 slugging percentage, and 128 total bases. Infielder Danieca Coffey has a .405 batting average with 60 hits, 48 runs and 37 RBI. Coffey’s 45 walks rank No. 2 in the SEC, and her .536 on-base percentage ranks No. 7.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 17-5 record and has a 2.29 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 122.1 innings pitched. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (11-4) ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 132 strikeouts and has the third-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .173, and Tatum Clopton (7-1) has the fifth-lowest opposing batting average at .187 with a 2.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51.1 innings.