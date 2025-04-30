Edwards Named a Top 25 Finalist for the 2025 USA Softball Player of the Year Award

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Wednesday, Tori Edwards was named a Top 25 Finalist for the 2025 USA Softball Player of the Year award.

The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award is in its 23rd season and recognizes outstanding athletic achievement across Division I female collegiate softball players nationwide.

Edwards is one of 12 SEC players named to the Top 25 finalist list and one of two freshmen. She has had a stellar season, leading LSU with a .423 batting average on 60 hits, scoring 50 runs and 68 RBI entering the final weekend of the regular season. The redshirt freshman has set single season records with 18 home runs and a .901 slugging percentage.

The Top 10 Finalists will be revealed on Wednesday, May 14, and the Top 3 will be released on Monday, May 19. The 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced before the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

