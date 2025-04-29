WNBA Updates Friday’s Chicago-Brazil Tip-Time In PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The WNBA has updated the start time of Friday’s preseason game in the PMAC between the Chicago Sky and the Brazil National Team to 8 p.m. CT.

Angel Reese is set to make her return to the PMAC. Friday marks the start of the WNBA Preseason and for the first time in league history, every preseason game will be available via national broadcast or through WNBA League Pass. The Chicago-Brazil game will serve as the back end of a double-header on ION.

As a rookie last year Reese set multiple WNBA records, including the single-season record for rebounds (446), most offensive rebounds (172), highest rebounds per game average (13.1), and most consecutive double-doubles (15). She also set a record for the most double-doubles by a rookie in a single season (26). Tickets for Friday’s game are still available.