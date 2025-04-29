Matthew Sophia Earns Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track & field’s Matthew Sophia was honored with his first conference honor of the season by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time since his freshman season, Matthew Sophia claimed a weekly honor from the SEC. The junior earned Runner of the Week after claiming gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the LSU Alumni Gold meet. Sophia shares this week’s honor with Alabama sophomore Samuel Ogazi.

Sophia claimed gold in the event with a time of 13.31 seconds (+2.3 m/s). The time moves him up to No. 5 in the NCAA and No. 4 in the SEC. His teammate Jahiem Stern finished in second right behind him with the No. 7 NCAA and No. 5 SEC time of 13.39 seconds.

The reigning Dutch gold medalist currently holds a personal-best time of 13.37 seconds from last year’s NCAA Championships. Sophia is only .05 away from moving up to No. 3 in LSU performance-list history.

