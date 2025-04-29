LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

Matthew Sophia Earns Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week

+0
Matthew Sophia Earns Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track & field’s Matthew Sophia was honored with his first conference honor of the season by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time since his freshman season, Matthew Sophia claimed a weekly honor from the SEC. The junior earned Runner of the Week after claiming gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the LSU Alumni Gold meet. Sophia shares this week’s honor with Alabama sophomore Samuel Ogazi.

Sophia claimed gold in the event with a time of 13.31 seconds (+2.3 m/s). The time moves him up to No. 5 in the NCAA and No. 4 in the SEC. His teammate Jahiem Stern finished in second right behind him with the No. 7 NCAA and No. 5 SEC time of 13.39 seconds.

The reigning Dutch gold medalist currently holds a personal-best time of 13.37 seconds from last year’s NCAA Championships. Sophia is only .05 away from moving up to No. 3 in LSU performance-list history.

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

Men Ranked No. 15, Women No. 18 in Fifth Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

Men Ranked No. 15, Women No. 18 in Fifth Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

Gallery: Track & Field LSU Alumni Gold

Gallery: Track & Field LSU Alumni Gold

LSU Hurdle Duo Produces Top 10 Times in the Nation at Alumni Gold

LSU Hurdle Duo Produces Top 10 Times in the Nation at Alumni Gold