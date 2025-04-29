Freshman Sveinsson Named to 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup International Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Arni Sveinsson was announced Tuesday as a member of the teams selected for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup which will be played June 5-7 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

This will be the 29th playing of the matches co-founded by the legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America presented by longtime Palmer partner Rolex

Sveinsson, who will be on the International team, will be the first player from Iceland to appear in the matches.

The International team will be coach by Stew Burke, the head coach of Tulane and Aaron O’Callaghan of East Tennessee State.

The USA, which was coached last year to victory by LSU women’s head coach Garrett Runion and assistant Alexis Rather, leads the series, 15-12-1.

Sveinsson, from Garðabær, Iceland, has been a mainstay for the Tigers this season. Sveinsson is second on the LSU team in stroke average at 70.39 for 33 rounds with a win at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational and four total top five finishes.

At The Blessings in Fayetteville, Sveinsson posted 7-under par on rounds of 71-67-71 to score the win.

Sveinsson has posted 25-of-33 rounds at par or under and 11 rounds in the 60s.

For more information about the Palmer Cup, visit arnoldpalmercup.com.

