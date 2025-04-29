Tigers Post 15-2 Win Over Southeastern

BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-ranked LSU started and finished Tuesday night’s game versus Southeastern Louisiana with home runs, as the Tigers posted a 15-2 victory in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers opened the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back home runs by leftfielder Derek Curiel and first baseman Jared Jones, and they ended the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when designated hitter Ethan Frey blasted a grand slam to activate the 10-run rule.

LSU improved to 37-9 on the year, while Southeastern dropped to 33-12.

LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday when it faces Texas A&M in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series in Bryan-College Station, Texas. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“We did a very good job of taking advantage of our scoring opportunities tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It all comes down to not swinging at balls out of the zone, crushing mistakes, moving the ball forward with runners on base, and we really did all of those things well.”

Jones’ homer was his 15th of the season and the 57th of his career, as he moved into sole possession of fifth place on the all-time LSU homers list.

Freshman right-hander William Schmidt (7-0) was credited with the victory, as he worked the first 3.1 innings and limited SLU to two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

SLU starting pitcher Chase Ambrose (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs – three earned – on five hits in 1.1 innings with no walks and no strikeouts.

LSU pounded out 11 hits in the win, with second baseman Daniel Dickinson, designated hitter Josh Pearson and third baseman Michael Braswell III each contributing two RBI.

The Tigers’ bullpen also delivered and outstanding effort, as left-hander DJ Primeaux, right-hander Jaden Noot and left-hander Conner Ware combined to blank the Lions over the final 3.2 innings with two hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.