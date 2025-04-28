No. 13-Seeded LSU Set to Host NCAA Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis (21-7) earned the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Regional and will host Stephen F. Austin, Memphis, and Southern California, with matches beginning on May 2 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Tickets for the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional will be priced at $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Parking will be available for free in lot 409 by Alex Box Stadium. Attendees will be required to comply with the university’s clear-bag policy.

Memphis and South California open the regional at noon CT on May 2, followed by LSU taking on Stephen F. Austin at 3:00 p.m. CT. The winners will face off on Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. CT for a spot in the Sweet 16 from May 9-11.

LSU’s selection marks the 26th regional appearance and the program’s ninth consecutive showing. The Tigers will play host for the second time in program history, with the club’s first honor coming in 2021.

