LSU Football Hosts 2025 Louisiana Young Heroes

BATON ROUGE – LSU proudly welcomed the 2025 class of Louisiana Young Heroes on Monday morning for a tour of the LSU Football Operations Building and Tiger Stadium.

The Louisiana Young Heroes program, which is conducted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, recognizes outstanding high school students who have been role models within their local communities. Over 230 past honorees have been recognized since 1996.

The program celebrates exceptional young people who have excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome personal adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character to become better students, persons, and citizens.

The young heroes began their morning at the Football Operations Building with Dr. D.F. Arnold, the Assistant AD of Player Development for LSU Football, who gave them a tour of the state-of-the-art facility. During the tour, the students had the opportunity to speak with LSU stars such as Garret Nussmeier, Harold Perkins Jr., and others. The students were then treated to an on-field experience and a photo opportunity at the legendary Tiger Stadium.

The 2025 Louisiana Young Heroes are:

Jessica Anderson of Youngsville (Junior at Southside High School)

Jessica Anderson was born in Haiti and, at only two years old, her mother passed away. Her father entrusted her to the care of a missionary, and she thrived in the environment. She visited the United States for the first time at the age of nine with her new family. During a later visit, a travel ban was enacted, and Jessica and her family were required to remain in the U.S. Far from her familiar culture, Jessica faced challenges not experienced by many her age, but despite this, she has excelled in academics and is dedicated to service.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Essex of Natchitoches (Senior at Natchitoches Central High School)

Gabby Essex was raised by her mother and is an inspiration to her teachers and fellow students. Her community service includes volunteering in the Emergency Room and Wound Care departments at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and serving as a camp liaison in Natchitoches Parish Schools’ Future Nurses Program and a pre-K teacher at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Her leadership roles include presently serving as Natchitoches Central High

School Tribal Leader and Vice President of the school’s Health Occupations Student Association.

Mateo Guerrero of Bossier City (Senior at Bossier High School)

Mateo Guerrero leads in all areas of his life including school, church, and athletics. He is a five-sport varsity athlete

and maintains a 4.23 GPA. Mateo is the 2024-2025 Bossier High School Student of the Year and is a mentor to his

classmates and teammates. He is a dedicated member of his church and a leader in his youth group and participated in an international mission trip to El Salvador mentoring children. Mateo is also enlisted in the Louisiana Army National Guard.

Jared Lane of St. Francisville (Junior at West Feliciana High School)

Jared Lane overcame homelessness caused by the 2016 Louisiana floods and a devastating house fire. As a Student Advocate for Education Trust Louisiana, he champions education equity. Jared is the youngest-ever Junior Board Member of the Saint Francisville Area Foundation, where he developed the Local Attractive Neighborhood Entrances Plan. He won the State Literary Rally for World Geography and earned a Certificate of Entrepreneurship through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge.

William Matthews of Baton Rouge (Senior at Belaire Magnet High School)

William Matthews was diagnosed with level three autism, ADHD, and ADD, but his journey is a testament to perseverance. He has a passion for service, volunteering with The Power Coalition, Living World Church, and BREC Conservation. Whether advocating for his community, assisting with events, or caring for animals, he continually seeks ways to make a positive impact. Through his school, he is Captain of the archery, rifle, and soccer teams, and Head Manager for football, volleyball, and girls and boys basketball. William serves as JROTC Executive Officer and mentors younger cadets.

Ja’Nika Stanley of Baton Rouge (Senior at Liberty Magnet High School)

Ja’Nika Stanley entered foster care at 10 years old. Despite uncertainty, Ja’Nika discovered an inner strength and found stability with a foster parent she calls her “guardian angel.” She embraced leadership roles, becoming company commander in JROTC and Vice President of the National Honor Society. In Health Occupation Students of America, she pursues her passion for medicine, which began when caring for her mother. She creates care packages for the elderly, assists at food banks, reads to elementary students, and volunteers at church and events.

For more information about LPB’s Louisiana Young Heroes Program, visit lpb.org/heroes.