Coffey Receives AUSL Golden Ticket, Will be Selected AUSL College Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) revealed that senior infielder Danieca Coffey will be drafted for its inaugural season Sunday night at Tiger Park.

Jennie Finch presented Coffey with the newly craved and highly esteemed golden ticket, signifying her as one of 12 athletes selected at the AUSL College Draft Show on Saturday, May 3 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

The Volts will have the first pick of the draft. Below is the order of the three-round draft to complete AUSL’s four 16-player rosters.

Round 1: Volts, Bandits, Blaze, Talons

Round 2: Talons, Volts, Bandits, Blaze

Round 3: Blaze, Talons, Volts, Bandits

Four former LSU Tigers have already been drafted to the AUSL, including Aliyah Andrews (Blaze), Ciara Briggs (Blaze), Carley Hoover (Blaze) and Sahvanna Jaquish (Talons).

Coffey entered this weekend’s series ranked No. 2 all-time with a .463 career on-base percentage, No. 4 all-time with a .371 career batting average, and 310 career assists, ranking No. 10 all-time in the program’s record book. Coffey has 244 career hits, including 30 doubles, 10 triples, and seven home runs, including two grand slams.

The AUSL will play its inaugural season in the spring and will operate as a touring property in its first season, playing games in six to eight cities.

In 2025, the four teams will play a traditional 24-game schedule, which will be complemented and followed by the AUSL All-Star Cup (formerly known as the AU Pro Softball Championship Season).

ESPN will be the founding broadcaster partner of the AUSL and will carry at least 30 games exclusively across its platforms in 2025.