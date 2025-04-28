LSU Gold
Baseball

April 28 Baseball National Rankings, Report

This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 36-9
SEC: 14-7

Last Week’s Results (2-2)
April 22 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE (L, 3-13 – 7 innings)
April 25 (Fri.) – TENNESSEE (W, 6-3)
April 26 (Sat.) – TENNESSEE (L, 3-9)
April 27 (Sun.) – TENNESSEE (W, 12-2 – 8 innings)

This Week’s Schedule
April 29 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 2 (Fri.) – at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 3 (Sat.) – at Texas A&M, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 4 (Sun.) – at Texas A&M, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU posted a 2-1 series victory over No. 5 Tennessee over the weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers are 14-7 in the SEC and are tied for second place in the league standings with Arkansas … Texas (19-2) leads the league race with three conference weekends remaining in the regular season.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee, as he hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI … he enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in Sunday’s series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI … with LSU trailing 2-0, he led off the first inning with a homer to cut the deficit in half, and he then tied the game in the second inning with a run-scoring double … he later contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the fifth … Curiel’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Friday’s Game 1 versus Tennessee tied the contest at 3-3 and set the stage for first baseman Jared Jones to follow with a walk-off homer that lifted the Tigers to victory … for the entire four-game week, Curiel hit .467 (7-for-15) with two doubles, two homers, four runs and seven RBI.

• Freshman right-hander Casan Evans defeated fifth-ranked Tennessee on Sunday in his first collegiate start on the mound, clinching a series victory for the Tigers … Evans limited the Volunteers to two runs on six hits in a career-high 6.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts … he fired 85 pitches in the outing, also a career high, including 61 pitches (72 percent) for strikes … after allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, Evans recorded five straight scoreless innings, giving up just two hits in that span … he retired 15 of the 17 batters that he faced over the final five innings of his outing … Evans, who is fourth in the SEC in saves with six, improved to 3-0 this season, and he has a 1.09 cumulative ERA in 33.0 innings with nine walks and 47 strikeouts.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones’ three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth on Friday night versus Tennessee marked LSU’s first walk-off win since May 31, 2024, vs. Wofford in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional … Steven Milam’s solo homer in the bottom of the 9th inning lifted LSU to a 4-3 win in that regional game). Jones now has 56 career home runs, and he is tied with outfielder Blake Dean (2007-10) for fifth place on the LSU all-time homers list … outfielder Dylan Crews (2021-23) is No. 4 with 58 HR, infielder Trey McClure (1996-99) is No. 3 with 59 HR, catcher Brad Cresse (1997-2000) is No. 2 with 78 HR, and first baseman Eddy Furniss (1995-98) is No. 1 with 80 HR.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel’s 43-game reached base safely streak – which ended on Saturday versus Tennessee – is the fifth-longest on record in the annals of LSU baseball … outfielder Dylan Crews holds the LSU single-season reached base safely mark, as Crews reached base in all 71 games during the 2023 season … the other Top 5 reached base safely streaks in LSU history are No. 4 – infielder Alex Bregman (49 games in 2015), No. 3 – infielder Gavin Dugas (55 games in 2023) and No. 2 – outfielder Mikie Mahtook (56 games in 2011).

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC in total bases (119), No. 3 in RBI (58), No. 4 in hits (64), No. 8 in home runs (14) and No. 10 in slugging percentage (.665) … freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 4 in the SEC in batting average (.373), No. 4 in doubles (15), No. 5 in walks (37), No. 5 in hits (63) and No. 5 in on-base percentage (.495).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (102) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (64.2) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts with 91 Ks … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 9 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.483).

• LSU established single-game and single-series attendance records last weekend versus Tennessee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … Saturday’s paid attendance figure of 13,376 was the largest in LSU history, as was Saturday’s actual attendance figure of 11,439 … the three-game series paid attendance mark of 38,142 was also the highest in LSU baseball annals.

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on April 28, 2025.

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Texas 1 1 1 1 1
LSU 2 2 2 2 4
North Carolina 3 4 5 3 8
Georgia 4 9 3 7 9
Auburn 5 10 9 11 11
Clemson 6 3 8 4 2
Tennessee 7 12 11 6 5
West Virginia 8 16 4 13 10
UC Irvine 9 8 7 9 13
Arkansas 10 11 12 5 6
Coastal Carolina 11 19 14 19 21
Oregon 12 6 6 10 19
Ole Miss 13 23 16 18 12
Vanderbilt 14 15 25 15 16
Troy 15 20 22 22 20
Oregon State 16 7 10 12 3
Louisville 17 17 18 20 18
NC State 18 13 17 17
Florida State 19 5 13 8 7
UCLA 20 14 15 14 15
Oklahoma 21 21 24 21 14
TCU 22 21
Alabama 23 18 19 16 17
Kansas 24 25 25 23
Dallas Baptist 25 20 25
Southern Miss 22 23 24
Arizona 24 23 24 22

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17 2 2 2 2 2
March 24 5 8 7 6 5
March 31 5 7 7 6 5
April 7 3 3 4 3 3
April 14 8 9 10 7 8
April 21 4 7 3 5 5
April 28 2 2 2 2 4
May 5
May 12
May 19
May 26
Final

