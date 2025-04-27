Beach Secures No. 11 Seed at the NCAA Championship in Gulf Shores

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team has earned a spot as the No. 11 seed in the NCAA Championship and will match up with No. 6 Cal Poly at 3 PM CT on Friday, May 2nd, on ESPN2.

The Tigers did not play Cal Poly in the 2025 season. The last time LSU faced Cal Poly was February 23, 2019, and the Sandy Tigs came out on top with a 3-2 win.

The winner of the match will take on the winner of No. 3 Stanford and No. 14 Boise State at 12 PM CT on Saturday, May 3.

“Couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity our team has earned to compete in Gulf Shores again this year,” said head coach Russell Brock. “There’s a lot that has to go well through the course of a season to be in position to get there and to do it for nine years straight is just really humbling. Couldn’t be more proud of this team and our program as we prepare to play our biggest matches of the season. We don’t take it for granted and we for sure don’t take it lightly. This is a great opportunity and a real wonderful responsibility.”

LSU has made it to Gulf Shores every season since 2017. This year, the tournament will continue with a 16-team playing field with single elimination.

The ESPN family of networks is set to televise every match of the championship and live coverage of each individual court will be available on the ESPN App.

Every year, LSU is one of the best-represented participants in Gulf Shores, with fans all over the region. Baton Rouge and Gulf Shores are separated by just a 4-hour drive. Tickets for the NCAA Championship are available.

The Tigers will enter the NCAA Championship with a 24-12 record, coming off a semifinal appearance in the CCSA Conference Tournament.

“Cal Poly is a great team that has had lots of really big wins this year. They pose a very big challenge, but one that we are excited to prepare for and we are looking forward to the match.”