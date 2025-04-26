Tigers Walk-Off No. 5 Tennessee, 6-3, with Jones' 452-Foot Homer

BATON ROUGE, La. – First baseman Jared Jones’ three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night capped a six-run rally, as fourth-ranked LSU defeated No. 5 Tennessee, 6-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers trailed, 3-0, entering the bottom of the ninth inning and erupted for six runs to secure the dramatic victory.

LSU improved to 35-8 overall, 13-6 in the SEC, while Tennessee dropped to 34-8 overall and 12-7 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 7 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPNU.

“It was a great night, we stuck with it and had some great at-bats to set the table in the ninth,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “And what a swing by Jared at the end. He’s really been working hard these past few weeks, and it paid off tonight.”

LSU reliever Jacob Mayers (1-0) was credited with the win, as he worked the top of the ninth inning and allowed one run on one hit with two walks.

Tennessee reliever Nate Snead (3-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered six runs – all unearned – in 1.2 innings on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

LSU designated hitter Ethan Frey reached on an infield error to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and after one out, rightfielder Jake Brown also reached on an infield miscue by the Vols.

Third baseman Tanner Reaves walked to load the bases before pinch hitter Dalton Beck lined a two-run single to reduce the Tennessee lead to 3-2. Snead retired centerfielder Chris Stanfield on a fly ball for the second out; however, leftfielder Derek Curiel followed with an RBI single to tie the game.

Jones then launched a 452-foot blast to straight-away center field, lifting the Tigers to victory with his 14th homer of the season.

Starting pitchers Kade Anderson of LSU and Liam Doyle of Tennessee each delivered outstanding performances. Anderson worked 7.1 innings, limiting Tennessee to two runs on six hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Doyle, who did not allow a hit until the sixth inning, pitched 6.2 shutout innings with one hit, three walks and six strikeouts.