Tigers Drop 9-3 Decision to Tennessee in SEC Showdown

BATON ROUGE, La – Tennessee right-hander Marcus Phillips limited LSU to two runs over 6.2 innings Saturday night as the fifth-ranked Volunteers posted a 9-3 win over the fourth-ranked Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Tennessee improved to 35-8 overall, 13-7 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 35-9 overall and 13-7in conference play.

Saturday night’s contest set LSU single-game attendance records for both paid (13,376) and actual attendance (11,439).

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Phillips (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings with four walks and six strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.

Reliever Dylan Loy picked up his second save of the season for the Vols, as he worked the final 2.1 innings and allowed one run on one hit with no walks and one strikeout.

“Phillips was throwing strikes, he was mixing, and he just wasn’t missing over the heart of the plate very much,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We didn’t hit a lot, and it didn’t seem like we got a lot of pitches we could do anything with. So, I’m going to credit the pitcher in this instance, knowing that we can keep chipping away at this thing and get better.”

LSU starter Anthony Eyanson (6-2) was charged with the loss as he allowed two runs on six hits in 5.2 innings with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Catcher Cannon Peebles paced Tennessee’s 11-hit output with five RBI, including a three-run homer that highlighted a six-run eighth inning.

The Tigers launched three solo homers on the night, one each by shortstop Steven Milam, third baseman Michael Braswell III and pinch hitter John Pearson.