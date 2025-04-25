Two More Tigers Picked in 2025 NFL Draft Third Round

BATON ROUGE – LSU had three more players selected on the second day of the NFL Draft with tight end Mason Taylor going in the second round followed by offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. and edge rusher Sai’vion Jones in the third round.

Through three rounds of the three-day, seven-round NFL Draft, the Tigers have had four players selected led by offensive tackle Will Campbell, who was taken No. 4 overall on Thursday night by the New England Patriots.

Taylor, the most productive tight end in LSU history, was the first Tiger picked on Friday, going in the second round with the No. 42 overall selection by the New York Jets. Emery Jones Jr. and Sai’vion Jones were both third round picks with Emery Jones going to the Baltimore Ravens and Sai’vion Jones being picked by the Denver Broncos.

The selection of Campbell and Emery Jones marks the first time in program history the Tigers have had two offensive linemen selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Campbell become the highest drafted offensive lineman in program history. A night later, Taylor became the second-highest drafted tight end in LSU history, trailing only David LaFleur who was selected No. 22 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1997.

The son on NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor capped his three years with the Tigers as the program’s all-time leader for receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) by a tight end. He’s the only tight end in LSU history to catch 100 passes and accumulate 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

Of his 129 receptions, 72 resulted in a first down, while 701 of his 1,308 receiving yards came after the catch and 304 coming after contact.

As a junior in 2024, Taylor set the LSU single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 55. His 546 receiving yards in 2024 rank No. 2 in LSU single-season history for a tight end.

Taylor appeared in 38 games as a Tiger, starting 27 times. He finished his career catching a pass in 28 consecutive games.

Perhaps his finest LSU moment came as a true freshman when he hauled in a pass from Jayden Daniels on a two-point conversion, sending the Tigers to a 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.

Emery Jones, a two-time second-team All-SEC selection, started 36 games during his career with the Tigers, teaming with Campbell to give LSU the nation’s best offensive tackle tandem for two years. He played every offensive snap in 24 of the 25 SEC games in which he appeared.

Sai’vion Jones was a mainstay on the LSU defensive line, starting 29 games in four years. He racked up 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in helping the Tigers win 29 games over the past three seasons.

The 2025 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday in Green Bay with rounds 4-7.

LSU Football in the 2025 NFL Draft

Round Player NFL Team Overall Pick

1 OT Will Campbell New England Patriots No. 4

2 TE Mason Taylor New York Jets No. 42

3 OT Emery Jones Jr. Baltimore Ravens No. 91

3 Edge Sai’vion Jones Denver Broncos No. 101