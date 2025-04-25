Tight End Taylor Selected in 2025 NFL Draft Second Round

BATON ROUGE – Mason Taylor, the most productive tight end in LSU history, became the first Tiger off the board on Friday as he was taken in the second round with the 42nd overall pick by the New York Jets.

Taylor joins offensive tackle Will Campbell as LSU’s first two draft picks in 2025. Campbell was selected No. 4 overall on Thursday night by the New England Patriots. Only one LSU tight end has been picked higher than Taylor, that being David LaFleur who was selected No. 22 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1997.

Taylor was the third tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, following a pair of first rounders in Michigan’s Colston Loveland (No. 10 overall) and Penn State’s Tyler Warren (No. 14 overall).

The son on NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor capped his three years with the Tigers as the program’s all-time leader for receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) by a tight end. He’s the only tight end in LSU history to catch 100 passes and accumulate 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

Of his 129 receptions, 72 resulted in a first down, while 701 of his 1,308 receiving yards came after the catch and 304 coming after contact.

As a junior in 2024, Taylor set the LSU single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 55. His 546 receiving yards in 2024 rank No. 2 in LSU single-season history for a tight end.

Taylor appeared in 38 games as a Tiger, starting 27 times. He finished his career catching a pass in 28 consecutive games.

Perhaps his finest LSU moment came as a true freshman when he hauled in a pass from Jayden Daniels on a two-point conversion, sending the Tigers to a 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.

LSU Football in the 2025 NFL Draft

Round Player NFL Team Overall Pick

1 OT Will Campbell New England Patriots No. 4

2 TE Mason Taylor New York Jets No. 42