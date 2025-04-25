Jaquish Listed on 2025 World Games Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY— Four-time LSU All-American backstop Sahvanna Jaquish’s illustrious career continues. She has been selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) 15-player World Games roster, which will take place from Aug. 13-17 in Chengdu, China.

Softball’s inclusion in the 2025 Games marks its fourth total appearance, following its latest inclusion in 2022, which saw the Red, White, and Blue defeat Japan 3-2 in a gold medal record-breaking attendance contest.

The 2025 U.S. WNT World Games roster includes 13 returners from the 2024 season, including 12 athletes from the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup, where the U.S. earned silver. Jaquish is one of the 12 returners from that team.

The 2025 World Games roster breakdown features 15 former student-athletes from eight universities across four athletic conferences. The SEC leads the way with seven athletes, followed by five from the Big Ten, two from the Big 12, and one from the ACC. UCLA has the highest number of athletes at five, followed by Oklahoma (3) and Florida (2). One athlete represents Arizona, Florida State, LSU, Texas and Utah.

The Women’s National Team Selection Committee selected athletes based on previous and ongoing evaluations at the collegiate and professional levels and USA Softball National Team events.