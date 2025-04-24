LSU-Tennessee Game to Start at 9:50 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium

The start time of the LSU-Tennessee baseball game Friday night has been moved to 9:50 p.m. CT

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT, but inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area forced the start time to be moved to later in the evening.

Friday night’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (34-7, 12-6 SEC) at No. 4 LSU Tigers (34-8, 12-6 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, April 25 @ 9:50 p.m. CT

• Saturday, April 26 @ 7 p.m. CT

• Sunday, April 27 @ 2 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 4 Baseball America, No. 5 USA Today, No. 7 D1 Baseball

• Tennessee – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 6 USA Today, No. 6 D1 Baseball

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Friday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +; Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPNU; Sunday’s game will be televised on SEC Network

SPECIAL EVENTS/PROMOTIONS THIS WEEKEND

Friday – The 50-year anniversary of LSU Baseball’s 1975 SEC Championship will be celebrated and members of the ’75 team will be honored prior to first pitch.

Saturday – LSU legend Skip Bertman will sign copies of his biography outside of the stadium from 5-7 p.m. The 25-year anniversary of LSU Baseball’s 2000 National Championship will be celebrated, and members of the 2000 team will be recognized on the field prior to first pitch.

Sunday – The first 2,000 fans will receive a free LSU Baseball hat courtesy of LA Blue. Rising country artist and LSU Tiger Timothy Wayne will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Balancing the demands of academia and a burgeoning music career, Wayne recently signed his first major label record deal and released tracks “Guy With A Guitar,” “God Made A Country Boy,” and “That’d Be You” with Capitol Records Nashville. He also recently released his rendition of the Mel McDaniel’s classic “Louisiana Saturday Night.” The LSU Tiger Girls will perform to “Guy with A Guitar” at the top of the 3rd inning.

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TENNESSEE

• LSU leads the all-time series with Tennessee, 62-33 … Tennessee has won four straight games over LSU, including a three-game sweep in Knoxville last season followed by 4-3 win over the Tigers in the 2024 SEC Tournament championship game in Hoover, Ala. … LSU claimed a 2-1 SEC series victory over Tennessee in 2023 (March 30-April 1) in Baton Rouge before defeating the Vols twice in the 2023 College World Series en route to the Tigers’ seventh national championship.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.92 ERA, 57.1 IP, 13 BB, 91 SO)

UT – Jr. LH Liam Doyle (7-1, 2.48 ERA, 58.0 IP, 17 BB, 104 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (6-1, 3.52 ERA, 53.2 IP, 21 BB, 83 SO)

UT – Jr. RH Marcus Phillips (2-3, 2.96 ERA, 48.2 IP, 17 BB, 62 SO)

Game 3

LSU – TBA

UT – TBA

QUOTING JAY JOHNSON

“We’ve moved on to what’s ahead of us. In baseball, you have to master the ability to move forward. In my position as the leader of the program, I analyze everything. The good thing about young people is that they have an ability to move forward, and I will rely on that with our team. My belief is that a bad game has nothing to do with the next game, or the next pitch, unless we allow it to. Tennessee is a very talented team, obviously, and has been for several years. They have big arms, big bats, and on the pitching side they do what they do really well. Offensively, they can really drive the baseball and play with a physical nature.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• The Tigers are 12-6 in the SEC and are tied for the third place in the league standings with Tennessee … Texas (16-2) leads the league race and Arkansas (13-5) is in second place in the conference standings … LSU is No. 2 in the SEC in team batting average with a .316 mark, and the Tigers are also No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage (.430), hits (441), doubles (94) and fewest times struck out per game (7.02) … the Tigers are No. 5 in the SEC with a 3.82 cumulative ERA and No. 4 in the league in opponent batting average (.219).

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated No. 15 Alabama last Friday, limiting the Crimson Tide to just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with five walks and 12 strikeouts … Eyanson allowed two hits and one run in the first inning, but permitted no runs on two hits over the final 5.0 innings of his outing … he retired the six straight Alabama hitters in the fifth and sixth innings to complete the outing … Eyanson improved to 6-1 this season and lowered his ERA to 3.52; he is No. 4 in the SEC this season with 83 strikeouts on the year.

• Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU last weekend to an SEC series victory over No. 15 Alabama … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Alabama series with three RBI, one run scored, one stolen base and a .429 on-base percentage … his two-RBI single in the fourth inning last Friday extended LSU’s lead to 4-1 and proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 4-3 win … Curiel is the only LSU player to reach base safely in all 42 games this season, and his 42-game streak is tied for the fifth-longest on record in the annals of LSU baseball … outfielder Dylan Crews holds the LSU single-season reached base safely mark, as he reached base in all 71 games during the 2023 season.

• Junior right-hander Zac Cowan earned saves in back-to-back games against Alabama last Thursday and Friday … he entered Thursday’s game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, and he retired the first Crimson Tide hitter he faced to preserve the LSU victory … Cowan worked 3.0 innings in Friday’s game to pick up the save in the Tigers’ 4-3 win, limiting Alabama to two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts … Cowan has six saves this season, and he is 2-0 with a 1.21 ERA in 37.1 innings (14 appearances) … Cowan has recorded six walks and 46 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .170 cumulative batting average … he is tied for No. 4 in the SEC in saves, along with LSU freshman right-hander Casan Evans.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC this season in RBI (55), No. 4 in hits (60), No. 4 in total bases (111), No. 8 in home runs (13), No. 10 in runs (47) and No. 10 in batting avg. (.359) … freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 5 in the SEC in walks (35) No. 6 in doubles (13), No. 6 in hits (58), No. 6 in on-base percentage (.495) and No. 9 in batting average (.369).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (91) and No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (57.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 8 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.489).

ABOUT TENNESSEE

• Tennessee, the 2024 College World Series champion, is 34-8 overall, 12-6 in the SEC and tied for third with LSU in the league standings … the Volunteers dropped two of three games versus Kentucky last weekend in Knoxville before posting an 11-1 win over Lipscomb on Tuesday.

• The Vols are led offensively by Gavin Kilen, who is hitting .412 with five doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 28 RBI … Hunter Ensley is hitting .342 with 13 doubles, eight homers and a team-high 47 RBI and Andrew Fischer is batting .311 with eight doubles, a team-high 16 homers and 43 RBI.

• Tennessee is No. 3 in the SEC with a .308 team batting average and No. 2 in the league with 97 home runs … the Vols are No. 2 in the league with a 3.17 team ERA and No. 3 with a .215 opponent batting average … left-hander Liam Doyle leads the SEC with 104 strikeouts and 58.0 innings pitched, and he is No. 2 in the league with a .154 opponent batting average.