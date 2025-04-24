Will Campbell Selected No. 4 Overall in 2025 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE – All-America offensive tackle Will Campbell became the highest-drafted offensive lineman in LSU history on Thursday night as he was selected with the fourth overall pick by the New England Patriots as the first round of the NFL Draft took place in the shadows of legendary Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Campbell becomes the 53rd first round NFL Draft pick for the Tigers and the fourth for head coach Brian Kelly since taking over at LSU in 2022.

Campbell also became the first LSU offensive lineman selected in the first round since 1997 when Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca was selected No. 26 overall by the Steelers. He’s only LSU’s second first round offensive lineman in the Super Bowl era of the NFL Draft.

With Campbell going No. 5 overall, LSU has now produced the first NFL pick for the Southeastern Conference in consecutive years. Last year, LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was the first player from the SEC selected, going No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders.

Campbell, a three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers, capped his career as the most decorated offensive lineman in LSU history. He twice earned first-team All-SEC honors and was a consensus All-America as a junior in 2024. He became the first LSU offensive lineman to earn consensus All-America honors since Ben Wilkerson in 2004.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a true freshman in 2022 and was named Freshman All-America that year.

In 2024, he shared the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024 with Kelvin Banks of Texas. The Jacobs Blocking Trophy is presented to the SEC’s most outstanding offensive lineman each year.

In three years with the Tigers, Campbell started every game in which he appeared (38) missing only the Tennessee game as a true freshman due to an illness. A starter since arriving on campus in January of 2022, Campbell played every offensive snap in 23 of 25 games against SEC opponents and helped the Tigers to 29 wins during his career.

As a junior, Campbell anchored an LSU offensive line that led the SEC in sacks allowed with only 15 in 13 games. Individually, Campbell went a span of 24 games without allowing sack.

Campbell becomes the fourth offensive player from LSU’s 2023 team selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, joining Daniels and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.