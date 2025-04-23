BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU relievers Zac Cowan and Casan Evans have been named by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) to the Midseason Watch List for the 2025 Stopper of the Year award.

The NCBWA list includes 56 of the nation’s top relief pitchers, and there are 21 conferences represented on the list. The Southeastern Conference leads the way with nine candidates for the honor.

The NCBWA will announce the finalists on Wednesday, June 4, with the winner being named on Friday, June 13, at the 2025 College World Series.

Cowan, a junior right-hander from Blytheville, S.C., is 2-0 this season with 1.21 ERA and six saves in 37.1 innings (14 appearances). He has recorded six walks and 46 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .170 cumulative batting average.

Evans, a freshman right-hander from Houston, Texas, is 2-0 on the year with a 0.67 ERA and six saves in 27.0 innings (12 appearances). He has logged nine walks and 41 strikeouts, and opponents are hitting .189 against him.

Cowan and Evans are tied for fourth in the SEC with six saves apiece.