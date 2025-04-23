Bailey and Bracken Earn CCSA Pair Of The Year; Chatellier Earns All-Freshman Team Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball players Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken earned CCSA Pair of the Year and All-Conference honors, while Camryn Chatellier was named to the CCSA All-Freshman Team, announced Wednesday.

Bailey and Bracken have been the most consistent pair for the Sandy Tigs this season, with an overall record of 26-6. The pair has AVCA Top 20 wins against UCLA, LMU, USC, Texas, California, Arizona State, Hawaii, and Grand Canyon. Bailey and Bracken have been awarded CCSA Pair of the Week three times throughout the season.

“Couldn’t be more proud of Gabi and Parker,” said head coach Russell Brock. “They absolutely earned this honor. Over and over they’ve proven that they are one of the elite pairs in the country. Coming into this season, we knew that they had to play together and had to play well for us to have a chance to be our very best. Clearly they have embraced that reality and put themselves squarely in the conversation as one of the best pairs to ever put on the purple and gold. I’m excited for these next two weeks to see them continue to do it on the biggest stages. For Parker to win this honor back-to-back years says a ton about her ability. She is really special.”

Bailey, a grad student, and Bracken, a senior, are not new faces for the Tigers. Gabi Bailey is a four-year starter from the College of Charleston, where she is the sixth all-time leader in serving, tied for seventh for aces in a single season (44,2021) and single-season aces per set (0.39, 2021). In 2024, her first year with the Tigers, Bailey played only on Court 1 and was named AVCA Second Team All-American and achieved five Top-20 victories with wins against California, Georgia State, South Carolina, and GCU.

Bracken is no stranger to success in her time as a Sandy Tig. In her freshman season, she earned a spot on the CCSA All-Freshman Team and earned AVCA Top Flight honors with partner Kylie Deberg on Court 2. In the 2023 season, Bracken went 28-10 overall with partner Grace Seits on Court 2 and had Top 20 wins against TCU, FSU, FAU, Hawaii, Georgia State, and Washington. Bracken also earned a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament Team with Seits on Court 2 in 2023. In her 2024 season campaign, Bracken added multiple accolades to her resume. She made the 2024 NCAA All-Tournament team, CCSA Pair of the Year with partner Reilly Allred, CCSA All-Tournament Team, and CCSA Pair of the Week. To top it all off, Bracken earned her 100th win as a Sandy Tig with a Court 1 win over Texas at the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida.

Camryn Chatellier made an immediate impact in her freshman campaign as a Sandy Tig, finishing the regular season with an 18-14 overall record and securing key wins over nationally ranked programs including Florida State, California, Arizona State, and Long Beach State. A two-time state champion out of St. Mary’s Dominican High School, Chatellier arrived in Baton Rouge with an impressive list of accolades, highlighted by being named the 2023-24 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Her high school career was marked by consistent excellence, earning titles such as MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year, AVCA High School First Team All-American, Prep Volleyball Fallstars Class of 2024, and numerous Player of the Week honors. Chatellier’s transition to the collegiate level has been seamless, continuing to showcase the elite skill and work ethic that made her one of the top recruits in the country.

“Excited for Cam to be recognized,” said Brock. “We’ve had a great tradition of really good freshmen over the history of our program. This year we had three who played big roles for our season. For Cam to represent that group is really impressive. So excited for her to earn that recognition and even more for how good she is going to be over the next few years.”