Baseball

April 21 Baseball National Rankings, Report

April 21 Baseball National Rankings, Report
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 34-7
SEC: 12-6

Last Week’s Results (3-1)
April 15 (Tue.) – McNEESE (W, 10-3)
April 17 (Thu.) – ALABAMA (W, 11-6)
April 18 (Fri.) – ALABAMA (W, 4-3)
April 19 (Sat.) – ALABAMA (L, 4-7)

This Week’s Schedule
April 22 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 25 (Fri.) – TENNESSEE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 26 (Sat.) – TENNESSEE, 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
April 27 (Sun.) – TENNESSEE, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Tigers Update
• LSU won three of four games last week, including a 2-1 series victory over No. 15 Alabama … the Tigers are 12-6 in the SEC and are tied for the third place in the league standings with Tennessee … Texas (16-2) leads the league race and Arkansas (13-5) is in second place in the conference standings.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated No. 15 Alabama on Friday, limiting the Crimson Tide to just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with five walks and 12 strikeouts … Eyanson allowed two hits and one run in the first inning, but permitted no runs on two hits over the final 5.0 innings of his outing … he retired the six straight Alabama hitters in the fifth and sixth innings to complete the outing … Eyanson improved to 6-1 this season and lowered his ERA to 3.52; he is No. 4 in the SEC this season with 83 strikeouts on the year.

• Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to three wins in four games last week, including an SEC series victory over No. 15 Alabama … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Alabama series with three RBI, one run scored, one stolen base and a .429 on-base percentage … his two-RBI single in the fourth inning on Friday extended LSU’s lead to 4-1 and proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 4-3 win … Curiel extended his reached-base safely streak to 41 straight games, and he is only LSU player to reach base in all 41 games this season … his 41-game streak is the sixth-longest on record in the annals of LSU baseball … for the entire four-game week, Curiel hit .375 (6-for-16) with four RBI and two runs scored.

• Junior right-hander Zac Cowan earned saves in back-to-back games against Alabama on Thursday and Friday … he entered Thursday’s game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, and he retired the first Crimson Tide hitter he faced to preserve the LSU victory … Cowan worked 3.0 innings in Friday’s game to pick up the save in the Tigers’ 4-3 win, limiting Alabama to two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts … Cowan has six saves this season, and he is 2-0 with a 1.21 ERA in 37.1 innings (14 appearances) … Cowan has recorded six walks and 46 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .170 cumulative batting average … he is tied for No. 4 in the SEC in saves, along with LSU freshman right-hander Casan Evans.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (55), No. 4 in hits (59), No. 4 in total bases (110) and No. 9 in runs scored (47) … freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 5 in the SEC in walks (34), No. 6 in doubles (13), No. 7 in hits (56), No. 8 in batting average (.364) and No. 9 in on-base percentage (.490).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (91) and No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (57.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 4 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.500).

 

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on April 21, 2025.

Team Baseball America D1 Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Texas 1 1 1 1 1
Clemson 2 2 2 2 2
North Carolina 3 8 10 8 8
LSU 4 7 3 5 5
Tennessee 5 6 7 6 4
Oregon State 6 3 4 3 3
Arkansas 7 5 6 4 6
Vanderbilt 8 9 19 10 15
Georgia 9 10 5 9 9
Florida State 10 4 8 7 7
Oklahoma 11 14 16 13 12
Auburn 12 11 12 11 11
UC Irvine 13 12 11 12 13
West Virginia 14 17 9 14 10
Troy 15 20 22 23 18
Coastal Carolina 16 21 14 20 17
Western Kentucky 17 24
UCLA 18 15 17 15 14
Louisville 19 19 21
Oregon 20 13 13 16 21
Arizona 21 16 15 19 20
Ole Miss 22 23 18 18 19
TCU 23 23
Alabama 24 18 25 17 16
Georgia Tech 25 24 21 22
Southern Miss 22 24 24
NC State 25 25
Dallas Baptist 20 22
Kansas 23
McNeese 25

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17 2 2 2 2 2
March 24 5 8 7 6 5
March 31 5 7 7 6 5
April 7 3 3 4 3 3
April 14 8 9 10 7 8
April 21 4 7 3 5
April 28
May 5
May 12
May 19
May 26
Final

