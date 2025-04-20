BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU players Kade Anderson, Casan Evans and Steven Milam appear on national awards watch lists released by the College Baseball Foundation.

Anderson and Evans are on the National Pitcher of the Year watch list, and Milam is on the Brooks Wallace Award watch list, which is presented to the nation’s best shortstop.

A total of 54 of the nation’s best hurlers are listed on the Pitcher of the Year watch list. The pitchers on the watch list represent 20 different conferences and reflect the top mound performers to this point of the 2025 season.

Anderson, a sophomore left-hander from Madisonville, La., has worked as LSU’s No. 1 weekend starter this season, recording a 6-1 mark and a 3.92 ERA in 57.1 innings with 13 walks and 91 strikeouts. He is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts and No. 3 in the league in innings pitched.

Evans, a freshman right-hander from Houston, Texas, has established himself as one of the best relievers in the country, posting a 2-0 mark and a 0.67 ERA in 27.0 innings with nine walks, 41 strikeouts and six saves.

One-hundred players are featured on the 2025 watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

Milam, a sophomore from Las Cruces, N.M., is hitting .306 this season and is regarded as one of the nation’s most dynamic shortstops with only three errors in 142 chances. He has collected eight doubles, two triples, eight homers, 39 RBI and 34 runs scored.