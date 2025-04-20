LSU's Ingrid Lindblad Wins LPGA Title In Third Rookie Year Start

BATON ROUGE – It only took three LPGA starts in 2025 for former LSU golf superstar Ingrid Lindblad to be able to call herself an LPGA Champion.

Lindblad finished with a 4-under 68 in the final round of the JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California.

The Swedish LPGA rookie posted rounds of 68-63-68-68 to finish at 21-under 267 and withstood late charges with solid play down the stretch to get the win with her mother, Cecilia, on hand to watch.

Lindblad, who completed a spectacular record-breaking career at LSU in 2024, winning just about every top award in her final season including the ANNIKA Award, the WGCA Player of the Year, the Inkster Award and three-time SEC Player of the Year, won by a shot over Akie Iwai. Iwai is also an LPGA rookie, but has six wins on the Japanese women’s tour.

Lindblad started the final round tied for the lead at 17-under par.

The win marks the second consecutive LPGA win by a former LSU golfer as Madelene Sagstrom won the tour’s last start in the Match Play Championship two weeks ago.

The win, in an LPGA Tournament with the richest total purse in the tour’s regular season outside of the majors, is worth $562,500 to Lindblad and assures her not only tour status but also a spot in next week’s first major of the season, the Chevron Championships starting Thursday at The Woodlands, Texas.

Lindblad finished the tournament as the field leader in birdies and was third in putting statistics for the week. She had 26 birdies and just five bogeys in four rounds of play.

Lindblad joins Austin Ernst (3 wins), Sagstrom (2 wins) and Jenny Lidback and Jackie Gallagher-Smith as LPGA winners from LSU.