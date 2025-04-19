Tima Godbless Qualifies for Tokyo World Championships at Tom Jones Memorial

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The LSU track and field team closed out day one of the Tom Jones Invitational and three of the Bryan Clay Invitational on Friday.

The biggest highlight of the day in Gainesville came from the women’s 200-meter invite. Sophomore Tima Godbless got out fast and held the lead for a winning time of 22.55 seconds (-0.3 m/s). The significance of the time comes as a personal best and is below the 22.57 second barrier needed to qualify for the World Athletic Championships in Tokyo later this year. Godbless moves to No. 4 in the nation with 22.55.

In the 200m Olympic development section, former Tiger Favour Ofili took second behind the Olympic Champion Julien Alfred. Ofili clocked an astounding time of 22.34 seconds (+0.2 m/s) to earn the silver-place finish. The time is .01 off of her outdoor-opening time of 22.33 seconds from last year’s Tom Jones. Her fastest-career opener came in 2022 at the same meet where she clocked what was the collegiate record of 21.96 seconds.

On the West Coast, Michaela Rose was the first big moment of the night as she clocked a brand PR in the 1500-meter elite section at Bryan Clay. The new No. 2 time in LSU performance-list history of 4:10.38 shaved over a second off her previous best of 4:11.98. The time earned her an overall finish of sixth, but fifth amongst collegiate runners.

In the men’s 1500m competition, sophomore Rhen Langley clocked a new PR of 3:41.71 to finish second in his heat. The time moved him from ninth to third in LSU PL history shaving over two seconds from his previous best. In the elite section of the men’s 1500m, Emedy Kiplimo clocked his collegiate best of 3:42.87 to move up one spot in the LSU PL from 10th to ninth.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Jevan Parara threw a PR of 189-10 in hammer throw.

Jayden Phillip ran a PR of 21.18 in the 200m.

Dyllon Nimmers ran a PR of 3:56.49 in the 1500m.

Svenya Stoyanoff ran a PR of 4:29.65 in the 1500m.

Emerald Kehr ran a PR of 4:28.66 in the 1500m.

Jack Wallace ran a PR of 3:46.42 in the 1500m.

