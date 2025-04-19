Tigers Fall To Alabama, 7-4, in Series Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. – Alabama left-hander Zane Adams limited No. 7 LSU on Saturday to one run in five innings of work, as the No. 15 Crimson Tide posted a 7-4 win over the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Alabama improved to 31-10 overall, 9-9 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 34-7 overall and 12-6 in conference play.

The loss was just LSU’s second at home this season and its first home loss in SEC play. The Tigers are 25-2 in Alex Box Stadium this season, including 8-1 in conference home games.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“Adams pitched well today, especially when we had some traffic on the bases,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We didn’t get a good at-bat against him at the times we needed one. You’ve got to bring it every single day, all the time, in this league. That’s a mindset challenge for our team moving forward.”

Adams (5-2) allowed one run on four hits in 5.0 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Right-hander Carson Ozmer worked the final 2.0 innings for Alabama to earn his 13th save of the year, giving up one run on one hit with one walk and five strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Conner Ware (4-1) was charged with the loss after giving up one run on three hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Alabama centerfielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. unloaded a three-run homer in the top of the third inning to give the Tide a 3-0 lead.

LSU narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the bottom of the third when first baseman Jared Jones launched a solo shot, his 13th homer of the season.

Alabama added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but a two-run homer by pinch hitter Jake Brown – his second dinger of the season – reduced to the Tide’s lead to 5-3.

Alabama tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, but LSU opened the bottom of the frame with a walk to rightfielder Josh Pearson and Brown’s RBI triple.

Ozmer, however, retired the next three LSU hitters to end the game.