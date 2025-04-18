Four Gymnasts Earn 2025 NCAA All-America Honors

FORT WORTH, Texas – Four LSU gymnasts earned postseason All-America honors from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) on Friday, which celebrates the top student-athletes participating in the NCAA National Collegiate Gymnastics Championship.

Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, Konnor McClain and Kailin Chio all earned postseason All-America honors after their scores in the 2025 NCAA Championship Semifinals on Thursday night.

These prestigious honors recognize outstanding performances throughout the competition and highlight the dedication, skill, and hard work of gymnasts from across the country.

First Team All-American are awarded to the top four finishers on all four events and the all-around, plus ties, from each of the two semifinal sessions at the NCAA Championship. Second Team All-American made up the fifth through eighth place finishers on every event and the all-around across Thursday’s competition.

Bryant capped off a legendary career adding three more All-America honors to her resume. The Cornelius, North Carolina, native already owns the most career All-America honors in LSU history and extended her lead to 33 after claiming honors on vault, floor and the all-around in this year’s NCAA Semifinals. She finished amongst the top five all-around performers in the evening session with her score of 39.5625.

A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Finnegan claimed first-team postseason All-America honors on floor after finishing as one of the top three floor performers in the evening session with her score of 9.9375. She finishes her career as a 13-time All-American, with five of those coming on floor.



McClain claimed her sixth career All-America honor and her third on beam. The sophomore from Las Vegas scored a 9.9000 on the event on Thursday night.

In an incredible debut season, Chio wrapped up her first season at LSU as the 2025 NCAA Vault Champion and now seven-time All-American. The freshman added two postseason All-America honors to her resume on vault and in the all-around after earning WCGA All-America recognition on every event and the all-around during the regular season.

The Henderson, Nevada, native became only the third freshman in LSU history to win an individual NCAA title after posting the highest vault score across both semifinal sessions on Thursday (9.9750).

2025 NCAA Semifinal II All-Americans



All-Around First Team

Grace McCallum 39.675 Utah Jade Carey 39.625 Oregon State Jordan Chiles 39.5875 UCLA Kailin Chio 39.5625 LSU Avery Neff 39.5625 Utah Haleigh Bryant 39.5625 LSU

All-Around Second Team

Chae Campbell 39.55 UCLA Makenna Smith 39.525 Utah

Vault First Team

Kailin Chio 9.975 LSU Sage Kellerman 9.95 Michigan State Grace McCallum 9.95 Utah Amy Doyle 9.9125 Michigan State

Vault Second Team

Chae Campbell 9.9 UCLA Haleigh Bryant 9.9 LSU Jordan Chiles 9.8875 UCLA Olivia Zsarmani 9.8625 Michigan State

Uneven Bars First Team

Jordan Chiles 9.975 UCLA Grace McCallum 9.9625 Utah Gabrielle Stephen 9.9375 Michigan State Ella Zirbes 9.9375 Utah

Uneven Bars Second Team

Olivia Zsarmani 9.9.925 Michigan State Frida Esparza 9.925 UCLA Avery Neff 9.925 Utah Jade Carey 9.9125 Oregon State Sage Kellerman 9.9125 Michigan State Makenna Smith 9.9125 Utah Amelie Morgan 9.9125 Utah

Balance Beam First Team

Emma Malabuyo 9.975 UCLA Jade Carey 9.95 Oregon State Ciena Alipio 9.95 UCLA Mya Lauzon 9.95 California

Balance Beam Second Team

Avery Neff 9.9125 Utah Isabella Magnelli 9.9125 Kentucky Chae Campbell 9.9125 UCLA Joscelyn Roberson 9.9 Arkansas Konnor McClain 9.9 LSU

Floor First Team

Brooklyn Moors 9.9625 UCLA Grace McCallum 9.95 Utah Aleah Finnegan 9.9375 LSU Skyla Schulte 9.9375 Michigan State

Floor Second Team