Tigers Defeat Alabama, 4-3, to Clinch Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson recorded 12 strikeouts over his six-inning outing, as the seventh-ranked Tigers posted a 4-3 win over No. 15 Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 34-6 overall and 12-5 in the SEC, while Alabama dropped to 30-10 overall and 8-9 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 5 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Eyanson (6-1) limited Alabama to one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with five walks and 12 strikeouts, firing 115 pitches.

“Anthony has so much poise, and he does a great job of keeping things on the rails,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He can really bear down and make a pitch when he needs to. He was awesome tonight, the best performance he’s had this year.”

Right-hander Zac Cowan earned his sixth save of the season, allowing two runs on three hits over the final 3.0 innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Alabama starting pitcher Riley Quick (5-2) was charged with the loss was he surendered four runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

“I thought we took great at-bats tonight against Riley Quick, who has an electric arm,” Johnson said. “Getting him out of the game early was a real factor, and I liked the competitive nature of our at-bats throughout the game.”

LSU erased a 1-0 Alabama lead with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, as second baseman Daniel Dickinson delivered an RBI single and first baseman Jared Jones lined a run-scoring double.

The Tigers extended the lead to 4-1 in the fourth on a two-RBI single by leftfielder Derek Curiel.

Alabama plated a run in the seventh on centerfielder Richie Bonomolo Jr.’s RBI singled, and the Crimson Tide narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the ninth when leftfielder Kade Snell lifted a sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning.

Cowan then retired Bonomolo Jr. on a lineout to shortstop with the bases empty to end the game.

Centerfielder Chris Stanfield paced LSU’s 12-hit output by going 4-for-4 at the plate with one double and two runs scored.