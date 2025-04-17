BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU legend Skip Bertman will sign copies of his biography outside of Alex Box Stadium before the Tigers’ home baseball games versus Tennessee on Saturday, April 26, and versus Arkansas on Saturday, May 10.

Bertman will sign copies of “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story” next to the statue bearing his likeness near Championship Plaza. Glenn Guilbeau, the book’s author, will join Bertman at the events and also be available for signing.

The signing periods will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, prior to the 7 p.m. LSU-Tennessee game, and from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10 before the 5:30 p.m. LSU-Arkansas game.

Guilbeau chronicles Bertman’s remarkable construction of the LSU baseball program as head coach into a five-time national championship winner, and his seven years as LSU’s athletics director.

Fans may either bring a book to be signed or purchase one at the pregame signing. Books may also be ordered at www.acadianhouse.com.