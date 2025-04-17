Michaela Rose Sets Collegiate Lead in 800 Meter on Day Two of Bryan Clay

AZUSA, Calif. – The LSU track and field closed out day two of the Bryan Clay Invitational on Thursday at the Cougar Athletic Stadium, hosted by Azusa Pacific University. Michaela Rose highlighted the day after earning the 800-meter win in back-to-back seasons at the meet.

Rose was the last woman to compete for the Tigers on Thursday, earning the 800-meter win with a closely contested finish. The time of 2:00.22 is what it took for the senior to claim gold, edging out the second-place finisher by .05 of a second. Rose set the collegiate lead with the time, two seconds off of her win from last year where she clocked the No. 2 time in NCAA history of 1:58.37.

The day opened up for LSU with sophomore Casey Goetschel taking on one of the open heats of the men’s 5000 meter. Goetschel clocked a new personal-best time of 14:14.02, which moved him up to No. 9 in LSU performance-list history.

